Giants RB Cam Skattebo Ripped Over Late Mistake Against Commanders

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo told the media he’d instructed offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to give him the ball more in a Week 5 game against NFC East rival Washington.

Giving Skattebo the ball one more time almost cost the Giants a win over the Commanders — and, were it not for an even worse mistake, they would not have escaped with a 27-27 tie.

Skattebo fumbled with just under 2 minutes left in overtime of Sunday’s Week 5 game, with the score tied 27-27 at the Commanders’ 23-yard line — negating what would have been a relatively short, game-winning field goal for the Giants.

The Commanders put together a masterful drive to set up a short field goal to win the game, but instead of spiking the ball on 2nd-and-2 with 12 seconds left to kick what would have been a 43-yard field goal to win the game, and with no timeouts remaining, quarterback Jayden Daniels scrambled around and was sacked as time ran out and the game ended in a tie.

“I’ve never been so happy to get a tie,” Giants fan The Entertainah wrote on X. “Thank you to Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn for having the clock management skills of a newborn child.”

“Just gotta be better, just gotta be better,” Daniels said after the game. “Ultimately it’s on me.”

Social Media Lights Cam Skattebo Up Over Late Fumble

Skattebo’s mistake — only trumped by an even bigger mistake — didn’t go unnoticed.

“Tyrone Tracy consoling Cam Skattebo after a gut wrenching fumble really is the blind leading the blind,” Ethan GSN wrote on X.

“Cam Skattebo with the CHOKE of the entire NFL season,” NFL reporter John Fraschella wrote on X. “Giants had the game WON.”

Swift Blowback Against Daniels, Commanders

The end of the game left many aghast — and confused — over exactly how things played out.

“COMMANDERS WHAT ARE YOU DOING?” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “THE COMMANDERS WERE IN FG RANGE AND RAN THE BALL WITH NO TIMEOUTS AND THE GAME ENDS IN A TIE.”

“Up 2 scores in 4th quarter,” NBC Sports NFL reporter JP Finlay wrote on his official X account. “Blow it. Gifted a missed FG. Gifted a fumble. Convert nothing. Tie that feels like an awful loss.”

“A tie is so fitting for Giants-Commanders,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X accout. “Both actively worked to not win the game late in overtime.”

Daniels seemed confused as the clock ran out. Head coach Dan Quinn took off his headset and slammed it into the ground as the tie sent the Commanders to 1-3-1 and the Giants to 3-1-1.

“What in the world was Dan Quinn thinking?” Colin Cowherd wrote on his official X account. “Or Jayden Daniels? That’s a fireable offense. Completely inexcusable.”

The late mistake by Daniels ruined an otherwise brilliant game from Daniels, who returned after missing 2 games with a dislocated left elbow.

Daniels finished 17-of-25 passing for 199 yards and no interceptions to go with 9 carries for 103 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

No one will remember any of that — they’ll only remember the ending.

“Of all the incompetent decision-making on display this weekend, the Commanders set a new standard with that finish,” Tim Cowlishaw wrote on X. “Jayden Daniels, Dan Quinn, what are you doing?”