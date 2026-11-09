Giants Reveal Arvell Reese Warning to Joe Milton III

Joe Milton III couldn’t escape the clutches of dominant New York Giants’ rookie Arvell Reese, even when the dynamic and versatile linebacker’s teammates gave the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback advance warning.

Reese put the NFL on notice with the signature performance of his increasingly impressive rookie campaign during the 19-11 win in week 9. No. 52 logged three of the Giants‘ seven sacks of Milton at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 8. Including one monstrous hit the Giants told the strong-armed passer to expect.

Milton should’ve known what was coming when Reese decked him to force a fumble early in the second quarter. The Giants’ certainly knew, according to one of Reese’s fellow linebackers.

Edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux admitted he warned Milton, “This one’s about to hurt!” per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. The latter revealed Thibodeaux, Reese and the Giants’ defense “Knew the protection and pressure coming.”

It likely wouldn’t have mattered if Reese had sent Milton an ETA for his entry into the backfield. The Eagles had no answers whenever the fifth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft set himself to rush the passer.

Reese punctured the pass-pocket early and never let up. In the process, the 21-year-old showed the Eagles and the rest of the league the folly of ignoring the warning head coach John Harbaugh’s already sent about the Giants’ newest and most disruptive game-wrecker.

Arvell Reese Destroyed Joe Milton III, Eagles

The Reese rampage began when he splattered Milton and knocked the ball loose less than 90 seconds into the second period.

Reese was unblocked because Giants’ defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson sent two blitzing defenders late. Including Reese’s inside linebacker partner Micah McFadden, who blitzed through the middle.

It was a good scheme to take advantage of the way Reese is able to blitz off the edge. That’s just one way his skills are transforming the Giants’ front seven.

Wilson can also use Reese as a spy of sorts against mobile quarterbacks like Milton. Reese was lying in wait for Milton to break the pocket when he logged his second sack later in the same quarter.

This time, Reese was in the middle of the front, detached from the line of scrimmage. It’s his primary position, but Wilson is getting more and more comfortable deploying Reese along the defensive line.

Reese was playing D-tackle when he completed his hat-trick of QB takedowns. The formidable first-year pro ran a stunt with Thibodeaux and twisted around the corner to renew his acquaintance with Milton.

Moving Reese onto the front didn’t just render the warning about Milton from Giants’ quarterback J.J. McCarthy moot. Letting Wilson put his hand down and attack protection also invoked memories of an all-time Giants great who once helped transform Big Blue’s third-down defense in similar ways.

Throwback Rookie Is Transforming Giants’ Defense

There’s something decidedly throwback about the way Reese is creating havoc from all over the front. As a middle linebacker who can win pass-rush matchups as a defensive lineman, the former Ohio State stud resembles Giants Super Bowl winner Pepper Johnson.

The latter was a big body who filled inside running lanes and clobbered receivers brave enough to travel between the numbers. Yet, Johnson also made some of his best plays for the Giants as an edge-rusher in obvious passing situations.

He helped Big Blue famously outwit the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV by regularly rushing with Lawrence Taylor as part of Bill Belichick’s cleverly crafted multi-defensive back packages.

Reese and today’s Giants don’t have any realistic designs on a Super Bowl just yet, but arguably the most destructive rookie in the league this season can keep this team competitive.

Even if opposing quarterbacks continue to get ample warning.