Giants Defensive Change Is Bad News for Draft Flop

Turning around a number of under-performing premium draft picks is the priority for the New York Giants under new head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, but the pair have already made a change to the team’s schemes that’s bad news for a former second-round pick who has struggled to live up to expectations.

The player in question is third-year safety Tyler Nubin. He was actually beginning to show the improvement the Giants are seeking from him under interim play-caller Charlie Bullen late in the 2025 season, but his progress is set to be inadvertently curtailed by Harbaugh and Wilson.

That’s according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He noted how “Nubin’s role shifted late last season, as he started mostly lining up in the box and rarely played deep safety. That change better fits Nubin’s skill set because he has been a strong run defender near the line of scrimmage but has allowed big plays due to poor angles from deep. Nubin was back to playing a more conventional safety role during the spring, so it will be interesting to see if he can handle that role in the new defense.”

It’s a bad time for Nubin to be withdrawn from where he does his best work. Particularly when a Harbaugh favorite from his days with the Baltimore Ravens is now on the depth chart and represents a better scheme fit.

Nubin’s best chance to stay relevant might still be earning a starting roles at multiple niche positions.

Tyler Nubin Needs a Better Usage Plan

Taking Nubin out of the box is a waste of the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder’s innate skill-set. He lacks range in coverage, and while his tackling technique can be inconsistent, Nubin is naturally inclined to get downhill and be a heavy hitter.

Those qualities make Nubin a proper would-be hybrid nickel linebacker. The type of “moneybacker” that’s long been the rage for modern NFL defenses the last decade, allowing teams to play sub-package fronts without losing integrity against the run.

Nubin might not be a go-to choice in a defense primarily designed to stop the pass. Not when he’s allowed a 111.1 passer rating when targeted, per Pro Football Reference, yet the 25-year-old could be a weapon in pressure packages after blitzing 20 times last season.

Giants Loaded With Alternatives at Safety

The presence of Ar’Darius Washington gives Harbaugh and Wilson a safety who already knows their brand of defense. Washington also boasts the flexibility to operate at “safety, the slot and linebacker on passing downs. Washington has a history with Harbaugh, Wilson and secondary coach Donald D’Alesio,” according to Duggan.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Washington become a starter during the new season, but he’s not the only veteran cover at a key spot. Big Blue also wisely reunited with a turnover machine at the position in free agency.

Those signings made sense, not only because of Nubin’s struggles, but also because fellow starter Jevon Holland has faltered. He’s under pressure to produce turnovers and add some genuine security on the back end.

Nubin won’t do the latter, but the former Minnesota standout can still be an impact player as a situational box safety when Wilson gets creative in sub-package situations.