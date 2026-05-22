John Harbaugh Favorite Named Sleeper for ‘Big Role’ on Giants Defense

Of the many former Baltimore Ravens recruited to the New York Giants by John Harbaugh, All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard and move tight end Isaiah Likely grabbed the headlines, but an under-the-radar favorite of the head coach could play the biggest role, based on what he’s doing at OTAs.

Harbaugh once turned to Ar’Darius Washington to transform the Ravens’ defense at a critical moment, and the versatile defensive back is already making an impression for Big Blue. Among those impressed, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan noted how “Ar’Darius Washington was in the nickel DB spot with no Dru Phillips at practice. Don’t sleep on him having big role.”

Washington’s reunion with Harbaugh was one of the more low-key moves the Giants made during free agency, but it could prove to be critical. At least based on how many ways Washington was able to expand the playbook in Baltimore.

The 26-year-old plays with a level of flexibility the Giants otherwise lack across a secondary that remains a major question mark headed into Harbaugh’s first season at the helm.

Ar’Darius Washington a Sleeper in Weak Secondary

Harbaugh’s decision to promote undersized and undrafted Washington to starting safety for the Ravens in 2024, elevated an underperforming defense several levels. Washington formed a formidable partnership with All-Pro Kyle Hamilton in the deep areas of the field.

While Hamilton got most of the plaudits, Washington’s role was key in helping the Ravens change the picture opposing quarterbacks were seeing. Both on the back end and closer to the line of scrimmage.

He’s stands just 5-foot-8 and weighs a mere 180 pounds, but Washington is physical enough to jam receivers in the slot and even play in the box. Those traits had Harbaugh planning a creative role in nickel packages for Washington ahead of the 2025 season.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, the player tore his Achilles before those plans could come to fruition, but Harbaugh can revive the Washington plan with the Giants. It’s the smart move, given how much some of the team’s young and veteran defensive backs have struggled.

Giants Need New Playmakers to Emerge in Secondary

Few players have struggled more than Dru Phillips. The third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft has been a liability teams have exploited.

Ill discipline has also cost Phillips on occasion, but he’s not the only member of the Giants’ secondary who hasn’t met expectations. Former Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland has arguably been a bigger disappointment after signing a $45.3 million deal last offseason.

Holland was supposed to be the ball hawk the Giants need along the last line of their defense, but instead, the 26-year-old has been more content to blame those in front of him. He feels like he hasn’t had enough help, but Holland and 2024 second-rounder Tyler Nubin have also missed too many tackles.

Their problems create an opportunity for a heavy hitter like Washington. So do the issues Phillips has experienced in the slot.

It’s a key position Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson need to get right. So it makes sense the man in charge will trust one of his favorite players with more reps on the inside.