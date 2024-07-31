Giants & Eagles Swap Recent Cast-offs in Bizarre Player Exchange

The New York Giants returned the favor one day after the Philadelphia Eagles signed former NYG starting offensive lineman Nick Gates, claiming ex-Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich.

But the bizarre part is that Philadelphia waived Goodrich in order to make room for Gates, creating a sort of cyclical exchange between the two franchises — outside of Gates spending a season in Washington. NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton summed up the organizational player swap on July 31.

Relaying: “Eagles signed former Giant (and Commander) Nick Gates yesterday and waived CB Mario Goodrich to make room. Today, Giants claimed former Eagle Mario Goodrich.”

Strangeness aside, it’s another cornerback addition for Big Blue — who appeared to put off upgrading this position multiple times this offseason after missing out on targets in free agency and the draft.

Of course, the franchise eventually selected nickel specialist Dru Phillips in round three but as “Hard Knocks” revealed, the Giants had their eye on one or two exterior CB prospects that came off the board prior to the Tyler Nubin pick. Clearly, general manager Joe Schoen isn’t done adding at the position.

Mario Goodrich Waiver Claim Reunites CB With 2 Giants

After the move, Stapleton pointed out that “Goodrich was teammates with Dexter Lawrence and Isaiah Simmons at Clemson when the trio won the national championship.” So, this waiver claim acts as a reunion.

“All we really have [are] Goodrich’s scouting reports coming out of Clemson to go on,” Stapleton continued. “Entering [the] NFL, he was pegged as a physical boundary corner who’d likely fare better in zone schemes. [We’ll] see how he adjusts.”

Expounding on that note, Bleacher Report scout Cory Giddings said that Goodrich “likes to get his hands on the receiver to reroute and disrupt the timing of routes” during his draft breakdown in 2022. Adding: “Though he has shown to play from a backpedal, he more often than not plays from an open shuffle technique, which better fits his skill set.”

Giddings also called Goodrich an “above-average athlete” and a “smart player” at the time.

“Overall, Goodrich’s lack of speed downfield and subpar man-coverage skills are the kryptonite in his pass coverage game,” the scout concluded in 2022. “Because of this, he would best fit a zone scheme where he will be given help over the top and be allowed to play routes with eyes on the quarterback. Goodrich is a potential role player with the ability to compete for a starter role a few years into his career.”

Goodrich appeared in four games with the Eagles in 2023, getting credited with one NFL start. On his career, he’s logged 70 defensive snaps and another 40 on special teams.

Giants Cut Injured CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver to Make Room for Mario Goodrich

Not long after the waiver claim was announced, the corresponding cut came in. Confirming the cut were Stapleton and ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan.

“Giants released Stantley Thomas-Oliver from the NFI list to make room for the waiver claim of CB Mario Goodrich,” the former stated.

NFI stands for “non-football injury,” for those that are unaware, making this similar to the Aaron Robinson cut that freed up a spot for new offensive guard Greg Van Roten. It appears the Giants are done waiting on long-term injuries in 2024.

Thomas-Oliver did not appear in a game with Big Blue after joining the organization in October of 2023.