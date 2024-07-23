Giants Predicted to Cut Feel-Good Offseason Signing

When the New York Giants signed running back Dante “Turbo” Miller ahead of the NFL draft, the prospect’s unique journey caught the attention of the fanbase.

Miller lost his final season of NCAA eligibility due to a miscommunication between the University of South Carolina’s football program and the collegiate system. On 3 reporter Andy Staples detailed the entire story on April 5, but the end result was Miller virtually sacrificing his best opportunity at an NFL career after initially losing one year to the pandemic at Columbia.

To make matters worse, he was later robbed of entering the 2024 draft pool after another NCAA ruling.

After a year away from football, Miller’s chance of a professional career felt unlikely. That is, until he ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at a private pro day. With the new kickoff rules in place, Turbo’s speed enticed Big Blue, among others — but will it be enough to make the 53-man roster in August?

Big Blue View beat reporter Ed Valentine initially believed Miller might survive the cutdown as a returner and fourth RB, but he changed that opinion on July 22. During a new roster projection ahead of training camp, Valentine predicted Miller would be cut with linebacker Carter Coughlin making it in his place.

“In my last projection I had four backs, with Miller making the squad,” he wrote. “Miller, though, has played very little football the last couple of years.”

The reporter did add that the first-year player “is a terrific practice squad candidate” if he makes it through waivers. But felt Coughlin’s special teams acumen would be more useful than Miller’s raw potential as a returner.

Giants’ Tryouts Hint Returner Search Isn’t Finished

Miller was among the several wide receivers and running backs that got looks at returner during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan pointed out his reps alongside Devin Singletary, Wan’Dale Robinson, undrafted rookie Ayir Asante and Gunner Olszewski on May 23.

Not to mention veteran signing Isaiah McKenzie — who was not present at OTAs at the time.

Based on experience, Olszewski and McKenzie were the favorites for a returner role after the spring period. The former did suffer an injury during OTAs, however, and McKenzie’s lack of action made it difficult to gauge his standing on the depth chart.

Either way, the returner search appears to be ongoing based on the Giants’ recent batch of tryouts on July 22.

Big Blue brought in experienced returners like Byron Pringle and Jakeem Grant, as well as younger prospects like T.J. Luther and Lincoln Victor. That, in itself, is not a great sign for a bubble candidate like Miller who already received a longer audition at the position.

Will Gunner Olszewski Begin Training Camp on PUP List?

The other question that these tryouts raise involve Olszewski. The Giants’ 2023 returning specialist left the spring portion of camp with an ankle/foot injury.

On June 6, New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard noted that “[head coach] Brian Daboll thinks he’ll be ready by training camp,” after relaying that Olszewski would miss all of minicamp with the injury.

Now — based on the sudden string of tryouts — it’s fair to wonder whether or not the return-man will begin training camp on the PUP list.

According to NorthJersey.com Giants insider Art Stapleton, Olszewski is still the favorite for the returner role if he’s healthy. Valentine predicted McKenzie would eventually win the spot, on the other hand, setting up for an interesting camp competition that could also include Miller, Asante and a signing that has yet to occur.