Giants Release Fan-Favorite Running Back After Injury News

The New York Giants have been busy all offseason long, and that has continued even with training camp fully underway now. The front office is shaking up the roster on a near-daily basis, with several moves being made on Monday in the wake of the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason opener.

One of the more notable developments for New York saw it bring former Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris to town for a workout. Initially, it seemed like Harris’ potential arrival would only further add to a crowded running back room, but as it turns out, some news involving fan-favorite Dante Miller could change things at this position.

Giants Release Dante Miller After He Suffers a Groin Injury

On the surface, New York is well-stacked at the running back position, as Cam Skattebo will lead the way with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary working as the secondary options. Miller was one of the depth options behind this trio fighting for a roster spot, but he recently suffered a groin injury that halted his progress.

Miller didn’t hear his name called during the 2023 NFL Draft, and he went a whole year without playing football as he waited to find a new home. Eventually, the Giants came calling in 2024, and he’s spent much of the past two seasons on their practice squad. Miller only appeared in two games for New York during his time in town, both of which came in 2024, with his only statistic of note being a special teams tackle.

Nicknamed “Turbo,” Miller’s was a popular presence in the Giants’ running back room, but there’s no hiding from the fact that he was a long shot to make the roster, even before accounting for his injury. After he went down with his aforementioned ailment, New York decided to bite the bullet and move on from Miller, which helps explain its decision to take a closer look at Harris.

“The Giants waived RB Dante Miller after he suffered a groin injury the other day,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported in a post on X. “The team worked out veteran Najee Harris, as Adam Schefter reported earlier. No decision there yet.”

Giants Could Sign Najee Harris After Releasing Dante Miller

This is a tough blow for Miller, as he’s worked hard to stick with the Giants over the past couple of years. Unfortunately for him, a new coaching regime has found its way to town, and he simply did not appear to be a part of their future plans. That has opened the door for Harris, who missed most of last season with the Los Angeles Chargers after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon, to find his way to town.

The severity of Miller’s injury could ultimately determine whether or not he finds a new home before the start of the regular season. Even if he does, Miller will likely be battling for a practice squad spot at most, which is the tough reality he faces in his quest to stick around in the NFL. Moving on from Miller is a tough pill to swallow, and it will be worth seeing if Harris ends up getting signed in the coming days as a direct replacement for him.