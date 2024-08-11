Giants Preseason Standout Compared to Bills’ All-Pro

W

eek 1 of 2024 NFL preseason afforded New York Giants sixth-round draft pick Darius Muasau the chance to make good on comparisons with Buffalo Bills’ All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano.

Muasau delivered during a positive showing against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, August 9. The former UCLA standout’s performance had CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso remembering why he originally thought of Milano when watching Muasau in college.

As Trapasso put it, Muasau “was the LB I got serious Milano movement/instinct vibes from in the ’24 class. And Schoen obviously knows Milano well.”

This was the LB I got serious Milano movement/instinct vibes from in the '24 class. And Schoen obviously knows Milano well. https://t.co/vnFwtXkjDX — Chris Trapasso 🏈 (@ChrisTrapasso) August 9, 2024

The reference to Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen is significant. Schoen was a member of the Bills’ front office when Milano was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. Milano also crossed paths with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who became offensive coordinator for the Bills in 2018.

Perhaps this Giants regime has seen enough of Milano in Muasau to put faith in the late-round pick. He’s been given ample responsibility so far in preseason.

Darius Muasau Earning Extra Responsbility

The trust the Giants and new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen have in Muasau was obvious by the role he took on against the Lions. That role involved Muasau being one of three linebackers to take turns wearing “the green dots as the defensive play caller,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Muasau handled the responsibility, based on how highly he graded against the Lions, per PFF NY Giants.

Calling signals on the field is a core part of the remit for a middle linebacker. Yet it’s a tough brief for a rookie.

Muasau getting the nod this early isn’t just a reflection of the faith he’s earned from the coaching staff. It’s also a positive sign he’s well on his way to mastering the nuances of Bowen’s scheme.

The new system is more fluid and reactive than the blitz-happy defense called by Bowen’s predecessor Don ‘Wink’ Martindale. Bowen’s gameplan-specific defense will place different demands on inside linebackers.

Demands Schoen and Daboll saw Milano handle.

Matt Milano a Good Template for Giants Changes at LB

Playing in Bowen’s defense will increase the coverage duties for inside linebackers. His preference for a four-man rush and predominantly zone concepts behind it has echoes of how Milano played in Buffalo.

Numbers from Next Gen Stats from earlier in his career highlight Milano’s effectiveness in this role.

The Giants want similar range from their linebackers this season. Probably why a thumper like Micah McFadden is fighting to keep his starting job. Bowen has been experimenting with making creative use of a more versatile athlete at the position.

Muasau is playing his way into getting an extended look from Bowen and his assistants. If he can continue to remind observers of All-Pro traits, it’s not a stretch to believe the sixth-rounder can slot in next to Bobby Okereke as part of the starting lineup.

The Giants are going to ask more of their linebackers in 2024, so it makes sense for them to feature better athletes. If any of those athletes can play like Milano, then all the better.