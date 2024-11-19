Giants WR Darius Slayton Explains Cryptic Social Media Comment

It’s a bit out of character for New York Giants veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton to create drama on social media — which, in part, added to the outright shock that fans appeared to be feeling after the pass-catcher dropped a cryptic comment on recent NYG cut Nick McCloud’s first Instagram post with the San Francisco 49ers.

“A free man!” Slayton wrote without any explanation.

Needless to say, being that McCloud was just released by the Giants, fans and beat reporters immediately assumed the worst about Slayton’s message — which was probably a poor choice of words considering the situation.

Later the next day on November 17, however, the long-time Giant took to X to rectify the situation.

Young thug is “a free man” pictured in 4th slide. Only thing Nick has been Free’d of is being my locker mate and having to listen to me talk trash about ND every week😂😂 https://t.co/9lJWNs04X2 — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) November 17, 2024

“Young thug is ‘a free man’ pictured in [the] 4th slide [of the post],” Slayton clarified. “Only thing Nick [McCloud] has been Free’d of is being my locker mate and having to listen to me talk trash about ND [Notre Dame] every week😂😂.”

Although a few fans were skeptical of Slayton’s explanation in his mentions, most appeared to appreciate the fact that he took the time to address the fanbase about this matter. Slayton’s X post has 2.9K likes and counting as of 7 p.m. (EST) on November 18.

Giants HC Brian Daboll Doesn’t Say If Darius Slayton’s Role Will Change at Start of Week 12

The Giants were back from their bye week on Monday, November 18, as head coach Brian Daboll met virtually with reporters. The big news of the day was obviously the quarterback change from Daniel Jones to Tommy DeVito, but a reporter also asked if there would be any more personnel changes on offense.

With rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. winning the running back job, fellow rookie Theo Johnson set at tight end and the offensive line mostly locked into place, this question was likely referring to the WR corps. Jalin Hyatt showed some flashed in Week 10 with Slayton sidelined and it would make more sense for the 2023 draft pick to get more looks as the season progresses.

Having said that, Daboll didn’t reveal much at the start of Week 12.

“That’s specific based on the packages that we have,” the Giants head coach began. “Personnel groups, offensively or defensively — a lot less [of a change] than [a transition at quarterback].”

“But they’ll be different guys mixing in and out, and we’ll take a look at some of these guys that have done a nice job since they’ve been here, [but] maybe they haven’t had as many reps,” Daboll added, hinting that reserves could earn more opportunities down the stretch.

So, while Daboll failed to mention Slayton and Hyatt by name, it’s certainly possible that their respective snap shares could even out a bit with the playoffs out of reach.

Will Darius Slayton Choose Fresh Start in 2025 Free Agency?

Slayton was a member of Jones’ draft class, and although he spent parts of his rookie campaign with Eli Manning, he’s become a favorite target of the former throughout his five and a half years in New York.

Does that mean Slayton will elect to walk in free agency with the Giants most likely moving on from Jones over the offseason? It’s possible, although it could also make sense for the veteran to re-sign if Big Blue makes a competitive offer.

The Giants chose not to trade Slayton at the deadline, hinting that they’re at least interested in pursuing an extension or an eventual reunion on the open market. Remember, this front office appeared to have similar plans for Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney in 2024 before they quickly realized that their bid for each player did not match market value.

If Slayton skips town next, it could feel like Groundhog Day for Big Blue.