Giants Expected to Be Without Key Starter in Germany: Report

Getty New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed that wide receiver Darius Slayton is "unlikely" to be available for the Week 10 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

The New York Giants are expected to be without wide receiver Darius Slayton for Week 10 in Germany against the Carolina Panthers.

“Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters that WR Darius Slayton (concussion protocol) is unlikely to make the trip to Germany,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport relayed on November 7. “Jalin Hyatt would likely step in.”

Daboll first hinted that Slayton might not travel overseas with the team on November 6, but that early warning sign appears to have become more of a reality one day later.

Along with Hyatt, New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard noted that veteran wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins could be “a factor” versus the Panthers. Hodgins has only been utilized in one game this season, recording 1 reception for 5 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As for the 2023 third-round selection, Hyatt, he’s been targeted 8 times on the year and has only logged 1 reception for 6 yards. Like Hodgins, the youngster’s biggest impact came against the Bengals, but he has yet to replicate some of the flashes that he displayed as a rookie.

