‘Quietly Productive’ Giants Starter Among NFL’s ‘Most Underrated’

Star power was lacking for the New York Giants at wide receiver for years, until 2024 NFL draft sixth-overall pick Malik Nabers changed the narrative, but he had some help from a “quietly productive” starter who’s been named among the “most underrated” players in the league.

Veteran vertical threat Darius Slayton has been applauded for his “surprisingly efficient” production while surrounded by a lack of talent. The praise comes from ESPN’s Aaron Schatz, who believes the Giants did the right thing bringing Slayton back in free agency this year.

Schatz noted how “Advanced metrics support the move since Slayton has had a positive receiving DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) for three straight seasons. And it’s not like he has done that while working with any of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. With Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and/or Jaxson Dart under center in 2025, Slayton should continue to work as a deep threat opposite Nabers.”

The reference to Slayton continuing his partnership with Nabers makes sense. As Schatz pointed out, “you need at least two starting wide receivers to survive in the modern NFL.”

Slayton can still justify his starter status thanks to an enduring ability to stretch the field. It’s a talent that’s not only kept him ahead of a more high-profile draft flop, but it’s also something the Giants can better exploit in 2025, thanks to changes at quarterback.

Darius Slayton’s Value Should Increase for Giants

The Giants showed they appreciate Slayton’s value when they handed the 28-year-old a contract worth $36 million back in March. Subsequent moves to add experienced passers Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson can make the deal handed to Slayton look like a bargain.

Both signal-callers have strong arms, but Wilson in particular has a flair for throwing deep. The skill might benefit a receiver who could take reps away from Slayton, but that hasn’t happened the last two seasons.

Instead, No. 86 has continued to feast on deep routes. Like when Slayton got behind the Seattle Seahawks to reel in a 30-yard touchdown catch in Week 5, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Slayton made good use of 13 deep targets last season, achieving an average distance of 13.1 yards per target, according to Player Profiler. He’s somebody the Giants trust to take the top off of defenses, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t problems with Slayton’s game.

Giants ‘Most Underrated’ Starter Can Still Get Better

There are two main issues that show up regularly in Slayton’s performances. The first concerns a lack of major separation from coverage.

He’s a burner with excellent straight-line speed, but Slayton still only managed to gain a mere 1.18 yards of separation on average in 2024. Passes thrown to Slayton had to be on the money or required tough catches to turn into completions.

Ironically, while Slayton’s capable of a spectacular grab, his hands are inconsistent. The six-year pro has been guilty of 28 drops since entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2019, per Pro Football Reference.

Slayton let four passes get away last season, so it speaks volumes he still has the faith of the Giants coaching staff. That faith is a reflection not only of Slayton’s ability, but also the lack of dynamic receivers on the roster beyond Nabers.

The Giants could solve the problem by signing a veteran well-known to general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. Or by listening to an ex-Giants wideout about trusting 2023 third-rounder Jalin Hyatt to finally make the grade.