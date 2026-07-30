Giants $54M Defender Receives Troubling Prediction From Insider at Start of Training Camp

The New York Giants are getting training camp underway in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, far from their usual home in East Rutherford.

Reports have mostly been positive from the folks in attendance, and videos of Malik Nabers back and running on the field are a tantalizing sight for Giants fans.

Surely, it’s good to see Nabers, Cam Skattebo, and even fan favorite Odell Beckham Jr. back on the practice field after varying stints away from the team.

But not everything has been sunshine and rainbows. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan revealed one projected starter on defense has been struggling and thinks he may be fighting for his spot despite his bloated salary.

Negative Paulson Adebo Update From Giants Training Camp

Duggan made an appearance on the Breaking Big Blue show, hosted by Jordan Raanan and Bobby Skinner live from New York Giants training camp, and provided analysis on cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Duggan revealed that Adebo “did not have a good practice” on Wednesday, and even went as far as to predict that the former New Orleans Saints draft pick would not be a guaranteed starter for the entire 17-game season.

For a player the Giants signed to a three-year, $54 million contract in free agency just a year ago, that is obviously not what you want to hear.

Adebo struggled in his first season with New York, missing five games with injury and ranking as Pro Football Focus’ 74th-best corner with a 58.4 grade.

When you’re paying a defensive back roughly $18 million a year in salary, you would expect him to at least provide starting-caliber play.

Well, that’s not what the Giants got out of Adebo in 2025, and the early returns in 2026 training camp haven’t been great either.

While the news out of camp surrounding Adebo certainly isn’t positive, the Giants prepared for this type of situation this offseason and made several additions that could take over at least one of the starting spots.

Giants Alternative Starting Cornerbacks

If Adebo continues his downward trajectory, the New York Giants could turn to one of two veterans on the depth chart to take his place.

I’m not including second-round draft pick Colton Hood, who is likely to be a Day 1 starter given his pedigree and the fact that he was likely handpicked by both John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Instead, it would likely come down to either free agent signing Greg Newsome or former first-round draft bust Deonte Banks.

The Giants took a flier on Newsome in free agency, signing the former Cleveland Browns draft pick to a one-year, $8 million contract this past March.

Newsome also struggled in 2025, but is hoping to find a new home in New York after being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars midseason.

Banks, on the other hand, fell out of favor with the previous defensive coaching staff and is hoping to find his footing under Wilson.

New York has seemingly been using him as a return specialist, but will surely get some chances to compete at cornerback.