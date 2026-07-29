Giants’ Joe Schoen Provides New Update on Malik Nabers Ahead of Training Camp

The New York Giants are getting set for the early portions of training camp, and many eyes will be glued to wide receiver Malik Nabers and his ongoing recovery.

Big Blue’s young star pass catcher is still coming back from the brutal knee injury he suffered early on in the 2025 season, but the latest update from general manager Joe Schoen is a positive one.

“We’ve got a really good plan for him. The medical staff has a really good plan for him. And we’re gonna listen to the patient. So we’re gonna see how he reacts… We got a good plan in place,” Schoen told reporters via The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll.

“So as long as everything goes as planned, we’ll listen to Malik and his body. And again, hopefully he’ll be ready, and we’ll see how it plays out. But no predictions right now just because we have a long way to go still.”

Malik Nabers Return Remains (Hopefully) Week 1

Throughout the offseason, it’s been a recurring prediction that the New York Giants‘ star wide receiver will be able to make his return by Week 1 of the regular season.

Even in April, after it was reported by The Athletic’s Dan Duggan that Nabers underwent a second surgery to remove excess scar tissue that was causing stiffness, there was still optimism that the former first-round draft pick would be ready for the start of the season.

While the 23-year-old isn’t all the way back quite yet, it seems like he’s just getting started on physical activity, and the Giants will take a cautious approach with his return.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan predicted in early June that Nabers would be back by Week 1, barring any other setbacks in his rehab.

“From what I’ve heard, and the people that I’ve talked to, right now, barring another setback…his timeline is around that Week 1 area,” Raanan revealed.

So yeah, maybe he’s not ready for Week 1, but I think, realistically… he’ll be back early in the year. Similar to what happened with Andrew Thomas last year.”

The Giants will hope Nabers can get on the field sooner rather than later, so he can finally begin to develop chemistry with second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Giants Need Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers Together

Unfortunately for Dart, he’s never quite had the opportunity to work with his star wide receiver long enough to develop a consistent connection.

Last summer, in Dart’s first taste of offseason NFL practice, Russell Wilson was the New York Giants’ de facto QB1, and he was taking most, if not all, of the first-team reps in practice.

It didn’t give the young Giants quarterback much time to work with Nabers.

Even when Dart was handed the reins as the starting quarterback, the game he made his first NFL start was the same day Nabers suffered his torn ACL.

All this to say, the two lack a working chemistry, and that’s not ideal heading into a pivotal season for Dart’s development.

Hopefully, Nabers returns to the practice field as soon as possible.