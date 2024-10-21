Giants Starter Makes Shocking Admission About Effort vs. Eagles

If the New York Giants and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson were angry at the time when Deonte Banks gave up on a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, they’ll be furious with the starting cornerback’s explanation.

The second-year corner visibly slowed up when he had the chance to tackle scrambling Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts during the 28-3 defeat on Sunday, October 20. Highlights of the play were relayed by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

This is the play in question for Deonte Banks. You can see him just jog past Hurts near the sideline at the end, right in front of his position coach Jerome Henderson. Banks told @PLeonardNYDN it was a “bad effort.” Emotions got the best of him. #Giants https://t.co/nRTcosPsdG pic.twitter.com/WLRuZj4vaw — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 21, 2024

Banks told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, “I really just thought he was gonna slide or whatever, but it was a bad play by me. Bad effort play by me. I think I could have made it.” He also tried to explain the lapse by saying, “That’s me just letting the emotions get the best of me.”

At the time, Dan Duggan of The Athletic noted how position coach Henderson “looked shocked/outrage as Banks jogged to the sideline as Hurts ran past him.” Duggan followed up with a reaction from Banks some may find shocking.

The Giants’ top pick in the 2023 NFL draft admitted, “I think I could have made it, but sometimes when you’re in that moment, you just think like, ‘Nah.’ But I think I could’ve made a tackle.”

This is what Banks had to say about this play: “I think I could have made it, but sometimes when you’re in that moment, you just think like, ‘Nah.' But I think I could’ve made a tackle.” Daboll wouldn't get into how he'll address this or why he didn't bench Banks immediately.… https://t.co/RXDr7HVpeU — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 21, 2024

These responses aren’t likely to win Banks many fans. His words could be interpreted as a player giving up because the Giants were losing.

Either way, a struggling team needs more from a key member of its defense.

Questions About Deonte Banks’ Effort Becoming a Trend for Giants

A key starter freely acknowledging he chose not to try and make a play sends a terrible message about the motivation amongst a 2-5 team. Even if Banks believed he couldn’t get to Hurts, the film hardly supports his view.

Nor does this not being the first time the former Maryland standout’s effort has been questioned. Henderson was far from impressed by Banks’ application when he surrendered a 55-yard touchdown catch by CeeDee Lamb against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

Excusing Banks’ latest misstep will be tougher. Especially when hustle is the minimum expected by coaches around the league.

Effort is the easiest way to try to turn around a losing team. Easier than overcoming a lack of elite talent with elaborate schemes.

Losing is naturally frustrating for Banks, but the players who are still going full speed, even if they ultimately can’t make the play, are those the Giants can build around for a recovery.

Banks is supposed to be one of those core players, given his draft status, but his struggles are mounting.

Deonte Banks Struggling in Multiple Ways

The Giants used the 24th pick in last year’s draft expecting to get a true shutdown cornerback. Things aren’t working out as planned because Banks’ struggles extend beyond hustle.

He was having trouble in coverage during the offseason and the same difficulties have carried over into the games that matter. The 23-year-old has already given up four touchdowns, as many as during his rookie year, while allowing a 133.5 QB rating, per Pro Football Reference.

Banks is proving unable to matchup with an opponent’s best wide receiver. Perhaps that’s why defensive coordinator Shane Bowen opted to put Banks over Tee Higgins and bracket All-Pro Ja’Marr Chase with double coverage against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

It was a clever approach from Bowen, but the play-caller’s scheme could also work another way. Like with Banks playing man coverage on one side of the field, while the Giants use zone away from him.

No matter what X’s and O’s they design, the Giants need Banks matching his talent with 100% hustle on every snap.