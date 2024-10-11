Dexter Lawrence Talks Up Giants Replacement for Kayvon Thibodeaux

T

he New York Giants could be about to lose edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to injured reserve, but Dexter Lawrence II isn’t worried. Not when the All-Pro nose tackle is fully confident Azeez Ojulari can step into the breach and more than adequately replace Thibodeaux.

Lawrence offered this endorsement of Ojulari, per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos, “I don’t think Azeez is a dropoff. I think he’s very capable of holding his own, and he’s done it for a while and now he just gets more reps to go prove himself.”

Those words were uttered on Wednesday, October 9 when the full extent of Thibodeaux’s wrist problem was still unknown. Things took a grim turn on Friday, October 11, when the Giants revealed a stint on injured reserve is a “possibility” for the third-year pro, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Even though Raanan also noted head coach Brian Daboll won’t shut the door on the idea of Thibodeaux donning a cast, there have been contradictory messages about the player’s status.

It’s more likely Ojulari gets starting reps in the short term, at least for Week 6’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. If so, the oft-injured veteran must use the chance to prove he still has value amid a loaded Giants front seven and pass-rush rotation.

Azeez Ojulari Must Meet Kayvon Thibodeaux Standard

Ojulari received quite the vote of confidence from Lawrence, the undisputed leader of this defense. The faith of Lawrence ought to motivate Ojulari to up his game and maintain what’s been a prolific pass rush.

Big Blue leads the NFL with 22 sacks, the second-most after five games in franchise history. Only the 1985 unit led by Leonard Marshall and Lawrence Taylor had more en route to finishing with 68 sacks.

Thibodeaux has played his part among the present-day swarm of QB hunters. He’s recorded a pair of sacks, good enough for a tie for third most on the team.

The fifth player taken in the 2022 NFL draft has been disruptive even when he hasn’t finished pressures with QB takedowns. Like when Thibodeaux registered three pressures and two hits against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in Week 2, per Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Ojulari has to at least meet these levels to keep the burgeoning strength of this Giants team intact. The 24-year-old isn’t short of a nifty pass-rush move or two, but he’s also never logged double-digit sacks in a single campaign since entering the pros as a second-round pick in 2021.

Injuries have been an issue, with ankle, hamstring, quad and calf ailments all costing Ojulari playing time. Those problems made him a popular trade candidate this offseason.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen knows Ojuarli has value as a situational rusher, but he’ll need to more consistency in an extended role. Fortunately, Ojulari can lean on Lawrence for help.

Dexter Lawrence Will Still Carry Giants Pass Rush

The Giants’ ability to put pressure on the pocket stems from the dominance of Lawrence. His awesome play strength, deceptive agility and smart hands technique create a nightmare few blockers in the league handle, even in tandem.

Lawrence was at his best during Week 5’s 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He notched three sacks, prompting Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports to declare, “I don’t care what the blocking scheme is supposed to be. I don’t care who’s calling the protections. If you don’t double-team Dexter Lawrence, you are asking your quarterback to die.”

He’s a marked man against most teams, and Lawrence can expect more attention while Thibodeaux is on the shelf. No matter how long the outside linebacker is sidelined.

There’s been more than a little confusion about the timeline. Mixed messages began when Daboll initially said the wrist injury left Thibodeaux “week to week,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

However, Duggan soon pointed out Thibodeaux’s surgery would likely require a longer recovery period: “Early word from a source on Kayvon Thibodeaux’s expected timeline from surgery on the broken schapoid bone in his wrist: 4-to-6 weeks is typical with this injury. It’s possibly he could be back in less time, but it’ll depend on how he feels/recovers. Thibodeaux got a screw inserted in his wrist in the surgery, per source.”

Thibodeaux landing on IR now looks like the most logical outcome. It will leave Ojulari with a lot to do and a point to prove, but he’ll get plenty of help from Lawrence and fellow edge-rusher Brian Burns.