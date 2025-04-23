Draft Insider Reveals Giants Are Split About ‘Interesting’ QB

It’s the eve of the 2025 NFL draft, and the New York Giants are still split about selecting arguably the “most interesting” prospect in this class.

That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported the Giants remain undecided about quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Schefter reported on Monday, April 21 how “there still might not be consensus within the building about whether to draft him. There is a belief around the league that certain segments of the Giants organization want Sanders more than others.”

The idea sections of the Giants franchise, possibly ownership, want Sanders more than general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, is growing. It fits with the interpretations of many about how the Giants have handled scouting Sanders throughout the pre-draft process.

Doubts about how much he’s wanted in the blue half of New York could impact Sanders’ own preference about where he plays next. Schefter noted that “per sources, Sanders wants to be in a place where he has the full support of an organization, and there are questions about whether the Giants fit into that category.”

Whatever the truth, what’s beyond dispute is the Giants still need a quarterback of the future. It’s the likely motivation behind the extensive work they’ve done to assess Sanders, scouting missions supported by a double dose of inside knowledge about the passer.

Questions Growing About Giants Unity Before the Draft

There’s an increased perception the Giants are headed into this draft with anything but a united front. As Dan Duggan of The Athletic pointed out, Schefter’s take about some wanting Sanders more than others “is the buzz that has been picking up steam lately.”

Duggan even questioned Daboll about who will make the final call on drafting a QB. The coach’s answer read like a hint the Giants “are split,” at least to B/R Giants host awthentik.

Daboll sought to present unity, but the Giants taking Sanders with the No. 3 pick would look like a muddled draft strategy. Especially following the acquisitions of veteran passers Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in free agency.

One member of this duo will surely be at the controls this season, so Sanders or any other signal-caller drafted by the Giants, would have to sit for at least a year. That scenario makes it seem more likely Schoen and Daboll will select a passer after the opening rounds, perhaps an experienced college starter with obvious arm talent, but a lengthy injury history.

Where things become more mysterious is from the Giants’ continued interest in Sanders. Interest expressed by a private workout late in the process, something former New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum believes was a sign “either there’s a big disagreement in their building on their evaluation or their reacting to new information.”

When this happens so late in the process either there’s a big disagreement in their building on their evaluation or their reacting to new information https://t.co/qOyHLD0xvr — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) April 15, 2025

Tannenbaum’s view was shared by Todd McShay of The Ringer, who pointed out “the NYG still considering Shedeur at No. 3. It’s worth mentioning, sometimes ownership can get involved with decisions like these… just saying.”

If ownership is making the call, perhaps it’s a reflection of the increased pressure team president John Mara put on Schoen and Daboll after last season’s 3-14 finish. Mara has seen this regime fail because of too many missteps at football’s most important position.

He could be nudging the Giants toward Sanders as a way of safeguarding the future beyond this season. Yet, not everybody is convinced Mara will have Daboll and Schoen change course on draft day.

Giants Have Studied Shedeur Sanders Extensively, but Final Call Will Be With GM and Coach

If the Giants are still undecided about Sanders, it’s not because of a lack of information. As Schefter put it, “No team has done more work on one player than the Giants have done on Sanders.”

Part of that work involved “officials from the Giants’ organization were at most, if not all, of Sanders’ games last season. They went to some of his practices. They met with him at the combine in Indianapolis in March. They flew him to New Jersey for a visit. They went to his ‘Showcase Day’ in Boulder, Colorado. They went back to Colorado on Thursday to put Sanders through a private workout and spent a full day with him exactly one week ahead of the draft. As another NFL general manager said about the Giants general manager: ‘Joe Schoen has lived in Boulder.'”

The Giants have studied Sanders up close more than most, but they’ve also had an edge over other interested parties. Namely, their inside track to the player.

It’s a two-fold advantage, starting with how “Colorado’s director of on-campus recruiting for the football team is Maileka Slayton, sister of Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton,” per Schefter.

Slayton is back in the mix after returning in free agency, so he’ll be able to provide more insight into Sanders, both on and off the field, than most observers. So will ex-Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, who was Sanders’ offensive coordinator with the Buffaloes.

This much intel means the Giants know what they need to know about Sanders. Ultimately, the decision is still likely to rest with Schoen and Daboll.

That’s the view of former Giants scouting director Marc Ross, who told NFL Newtork’s Tom Pelissero (h/t Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post), Mara “was always heavily involved, but never told people exactly what to do there.”

If there’s still a difference of opinion it concerns the direction of this regime. Specifically, whether Schoen and Daboll should rebuild by drafting to fix a problem they haven’t solved in three years.

Or by taking a blue-chip talent off the board early and improving the Giants’ overall talent level.