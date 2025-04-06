Hi, Subscriber

NFL Insider Reveals Giants’ Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter Draft Plan

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Travis Hunter
Getty
The New York Giants have a 2025 NFL draft plan for Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter.

The New York Giants’ plan for Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft is already taking shape, with the team tipped to decide between top prospects Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter with the third-overall pick. Big Blue’s decision will come down to a single factor, according to a senior reporter.

An update from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler for SportsCenter revealed “the Giants will take either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, whoever’s there.”

Fowler’s reporting is based off what he was told by those who attended Colorado’s pro day. The event was headlined by wide receiver, cornerback Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, with the Giants already making a big decision about the latter.

That decision was surely informed by the Giants adding veteran QBs Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson during free agency. Their arrivals have informed a growing consensus about what the Giants will do with the third pick.

Taking either Hunter or Carter would be considered a win for the Giants, but their plan could be shaped more by how they would use each player.

Draft Order Not the Only Consideration with Travis Hunter

It won’t just be what the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns do that will determine who the Giants pick, although those teams are a factor. Particularly when a draft analyst believes Hunter is bound for Cleveland as the second-overall pick.

If Hunter is still available at No. 3, the Giants will need a definite plan about where to deploy the two-way star. Fortunately, the G-Men are well-placed to use Hunter in one spot.

As Fowler’s colleague Matt Miller explained, “the Giants might be Hunter’s most likely destination as a primary cornerback, because of Nabers and the team’s lack of a true top cover man, despite signing Paulson Adebo in free agency.”

Having Hunter as a shutdown cover man would strengthen a position that still has questions. Those questions concern Adebo’s lengthy injury record, as well as the effort and maturity of 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks.

This many question marks make it difficult to resist Hunter’s athleticism and acumen in coverage. His “IQ & instincts watching QB’s eyes in zone to pounce on routes outside of his immediate area is beautiful,” according to Giants Nation Show host Bobby Skinner.

Hunter also posted elite numbers in press coverage during his final season with the Buffaloes, per PFF College.

A corner this versatile is an asset in any era. Especially one when the Giants’ NFC East rivals are loaded at receiver.

The Washington Commanders have Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, CeeDee Lamb stars for the Dallas Cowboys, while A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are a productive double act for the Philadelphia Eagles.

There are good reasons for the Giants to hope for Hunter, but many of the same reasons also apply to Carter.

Abdul Carter Pick Would Make a Giants Strength Stronger

Drafting to a strength can be a good thing, and putting Carter alongside incumbent edge-rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux would be a home run for the Giants. They would form a potentially dominant trio sure to make life hell for opposing passers.

Burns showcased formidable traits last season, and while Thibodeaux hasn’t always performed like a top-five pick, he’s still a talented player. He’s also somebody the Giants need to make a decision about regarding his fifth-year option.

Although they snagged Chauncey Golston in free agency, the Giants don’t have an edge defender as dynamic in as many ways as Carter. Highlights from NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger help show why Carter is worthy of the third pick.

Carter or Hunter would instantly upgrade a rebuilding roster, so the Giants are in a sweet spot. One from where under-pressure general manager Joe Schoen shouldn’t go wrong.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
,

New York Giants Players

Paulson Adebo's headshot P. Adebo
Deonte Banks's headshot D. Banks
Daniel Bellinger's headshot D. Bellinger
Dane Belton's headshot D. Belton
Ross Blacklock's headshot R. Blacklock
Chris Board's headshot C. Board
Brian Burns's headshot B. Burns
Elijah Chatman's headshot E. Chatman
D.J. Davidson's headshot D. Davidson
Tommy DeVito's headshot T. DeVito
Victor Dimukeje's headshot V. Dimukeje
Greg Dulcich's headshot G. Dulcich
Cory Durden's headshot C. Durden
Jermaine Eluemunor's headshot J. Eluemunor
Joshua Ezeudu's headshot J. Ezeudu
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Cor'Dale Flott's headshot C. Flott
Bryce Ford-Wheaton's headshot B. Ford-Wheaton
Stone Forsythe's headshot S. Forsythe
Tomon Fox's headshot T. Fox
Graham Gano's headshot G. Gano
Elijah Garcia's headshot E. Garcia
Jamie Gillan's headshot J. Gillan
Chauncey Golston's headshot C. Golston
Eric Gray's headshot E. Gray
Art Green's headshot A. Green
Tre Hawkins's headshot T. Hawkins
Jevon Holland's headshot J. Holland
Bryan Hudson's headshot B. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's headshot L. Humphrey
Jalin Hyatt's headshot J. Hyatt
Theo Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Dyontae Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Anthony Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Casey Kreiter's headshot C. Kreiter
Jake Kubas's headshot J. Kubas
Dexter Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Raheem Layne's headshot R. Layne
Jeremiah Ledbetter's headshot J. Ledbetter
Chris Manhertz's headshot C. Manhertz
Jude McAtamney's headshot J. McAtamney
Micah McFadden's headshot M. McFadden
Dante Miller's headshot D. Miller
Jimmy Morrissey's headshot J. Morrissey
Darius Muasau's headshot D. Muasau
Malik Nabers's headshot M. Nabers
Evan Neal's headshot E. Neal
Tyler Nubin's headshot T. Nubin
Rakeem Nunez-Roches's headshot R. Nunez-Roches
Bobby Okereke's headshot B. Okereke
Zach Pascal's headshot Z. Pascal
Andru Phillips's headshot D. Phillips
Jordon Riley's headshot J. Riley
Roy Robertson-Harris's headshot R. Robertson-Harris
Wan'Dale Robinson's headshot W. Robinson
Casey Rogers's headshot C. Rogers
Jon Runyan's headshot J. Runyan
Austin Schlottmann's headshot A. Schlottmann
John Michael Schmitz's headshot J. Schmitz
Devin Singletary's headshot D. Singletary
Darius Slayton's headshot D. Slayton
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's headshot I. Smith-Marsette
Aaron Stinnie's headshot A. Stinnie
Ty Summers's headshot T. Summers
Kayvon Thibodeaux's headshot K. Thibodeaux
Andrew Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tyrone Tracy's headshot T. Tracy
Greg Van Roten's headshot G. Van Roten
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Dee Williams's headshot D. Williams
Russell Wilson's headshot R. Wilson
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston

Comments

NFL Insider Reveals Giants’ Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter Draft Plan

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x