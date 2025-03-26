Russell Wilson Challenges Fellow Giants QB Jameis Winston

He only officially signed his contract with the New York Giants on Wednesday, March 26, but Russell Wilson has already inadvertently challenged fellow quarterback Jameis Winston.

Both have been added during 2025 NFL free agency, but there’s no confusion about the pecking order. At least not in Wilson’s mind.

Not based on the 36-year-old telling reporters on Wednesday, “I expect to be the starter,” per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Perhaps promising the QB1 role was how the Giants pitched their one-year, $21 million deal to Wilson. Even so, it’s easy to believe Winston might have something to say about how the competition will shake out after he got a two-year contract worth $8 million.

Both Winston and Wilson went from a backup role to starting for the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively, last season. It means this should be an interesting and intense competition, whether Wilson likes it or not.

The competition could even extend to the Giants selecting a passer in the 2025 NFL draft, but Wilson also has plenty to say about that possibility.

Russell Wilson Already Talking Big

Wilson hasn’t been shy about settiing lofty goals for his time with the Giants. He quickly reminded people MetLife Stadium is the site of his only Super Bowl victory, coming with the 2013 Seattle Seahawks.

Lifting the Lombardi Trophy with Big Blue is a beyond lofty target for a quarterback who’s joining a 3-11 team after being far from his best in recent years. Yet, the Giants are prepared to win with Wilson at the helm, based on the hidden details in his contract.

Those details include “a complicated incentive package that can be worth up to $7.5M more based on a variety of play-time, performance & playoff incentives. Also up to $3M is available ($176.5K per game) based on wins and playing more than 50% plays,” according to Garafolo’s colleague Ian Rapoport.

The Giants need Wilson to succeed but they signed him primarily to bring credibility to football’s most important position. He won’t be the future, and the Giants could still address the issue in the draft, although Wilson doesn’t sound ready to play the role of mentor.

He told the media he believes a starter should “Handle yourself first. … Control what you can control. … Lead by example,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Handling his own responsibilities first will require outperforming Winston this offseason.

Jameis Winston Won’t Settle for Less With Giants

Winston might have signed for backup money, but he’s just coming off appearing in 12 games for the Browns. He started seven and went 2-5, including a memorable win over Wilson and the Steelers in Week 12.

Like Wilson, Winston is capable of taking the top off of a defense with a single throw. It’s a skill sure to suit dynamic, field-stretching Giants wide receivers like returning vertical playmaker Darius Slayton and go-to target Malik Nabers.

Giants head coach and play-caller Brian Daboll already knows there’s a formula for helping Winston to succeed. Yet, there’s a reason the Giants maintained interest in Wilson even after signing a veteran quarterback.

Wilson’s still one of the most talented deep-ball throwers in the league. He’s also a 10-time Pro Bowler with a stronger pedigree than Winston.

While Wilson should start, his expectation to top the depth chart ought to be challenged by Winston in the coming months.