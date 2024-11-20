Giants QB2 Drew Lock Gets Brutally Honest About NYG Choosing Tommy DeVito

Heading into the team’s Week 11 bye, Drew Lock was the New York Giants’ backup quarterback. And as Big Blue exits said bye week, despite starting QB Daniel Jones being demoted to QB3 — or potentially, QB4 — Lock is still stuck in the backup role with third stringer Tommy DeVito taking over the offense.

“That’s a question I might still have for myself,” Lock admitted candidly via SNY Giants on November 20, when asked about being passed over for DeVito. “It was expressed to me that I was going to be the [No.] two. I don’t know, it’s just an interesting situation.”

Having said that, despite appearing blindsided by the Giants’ decision, Lock made it clear that he doesn’t hold any ill will toward DeVito and that he intends to help the second-year prospect in any way he can.

“Not much I can really say about it besides, again, I’m going to be there for [DeVito] and we’re still communicating,” Lock expressed, flashing a big smile for reporters. “Still very good friends, believe it or not.”

Giants’ Drew Lock Confirms He & Tommy DeVito Have Become Very ‘Close’ Friends, NYG QBs Remain United

DeVito has mentioned his growing friendship with Lock in the past. On November 20, the veteran backup confirmed that the two have become very close while also discussing the range of emotions that comes with this type of situation.

“There’s a ton of emotions involved in all of it,” Lock acknowledged on Wednesday of Week 12 (via SNY Giants). “I would say, this is still a business, and I want more jobs after this year. So, if I come in [to work] and be ugly and nasty, it leaves a bad taste in these guys’ mouths and who knows how fast that spreads. I’m going to come in and be [a] great [teammate].”

“And not to mention, like, I’ve become really close with Tommy,” the NFL journeyman added. “It’s more than just a business thing. I appreciate him, he’s a great friend and I want him to go out there and do well. He deserves to go out there and play well, he deserves to have this team behind him and I’m excited for him.”

A silver lining amid the chaos, perhaps. While the outside world has continuously debated and questioned how the Giants have handled their QB situation, the NYG quarterback room itself remains united.

That speaks to the character of the current members of this position group.

Drew Lock Says Daniel Jones Is ‘Obviously Upset,’ But Has Handled Transition Like a True Pro

As for how Jones is handling the QB change, Lock shed some light on the former NYG starter and how he’s been doing since the demotion. SNY Giants shared video of this November 20 quote as well.

“Obviously, he’s upset,” Lock said, regarding Jones. “But at the same time, [he’s] in there in the meetings, came in on Tuesday, sat in there and watched the games with us.”

“Honestly, it’s not surprising, it’s what I expected,” the current QB2 voiced. “[Jones] being in there, helping Tommy.”

Later, he added that the former face of the franchise is “taking it as well as anybody would in that position.”

Although Jones’ NYG career will likely end in an unceremonious 2025 cut, he appears to be choosing to leave the organization the same way he entered it — with class.

While speaking with reporters, Lock said that “good quarterback rooms are fun to be [a part of],” while bad rooms can create a “tough environment to be in.” Clearly, he feels the Giants have assembled the more positive of the two set-ups in New York, and Jones has certainly helped set that standard over the past five and a half seasons.