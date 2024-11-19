Daniel Jones Won’t ‘Take Another Snap’ After Giants Add Ex-Jets QB

The post-Daniel Jones quarterback room is taking shape for the New York Giants, who added former New York Jets starter Tim Boyle to the practice squad. It’s a move that likely signals Jones has taken his last snap for Big Blue.

Boyle, who started two games for the Jets in 2023 and has appeared for the Miami Dolphins this season, worked out for and signed with the Giants on Tuesday, November 19, according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Giants are signing QB Tim Boyle to the practice squad, per source. Worked out today. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 19, 2024

It turns out Stapleton just pipped Dan Duggan of The Athletic to the post when it came to breaking the news. The decision to add Boyle has Duggan convinced “the Giants won’t have Daniel Jones take another snap and risk the injury guarantee under any circumstances. I wonder if he even dresses as the emergency QB on game day.”

My timing is really something this week! As I hit send on this, @art_stapleton reported that they're signing Tim Boyle to the practice squad. Again, signing a veteran like Boyle to the practice squad is evidence that the Giants won't have Daniel Jones take another snap and risk… https://t.co/LXDkKBPZgq — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 19, 2024

That’s a fair assumption after Jones was demoted to third-string behind new starter Tommy DeVito and expensive backup Drew Lock. Every move the Giants have made at football’s most important position recently, looks designed to save money, including stashing a passer with starting experience on the practice squad.

In a corresponding bit of roster gymnastics, Duggan also reported the Giants did waive linebacker Curtis Bolton, presumably to make room for a new QB.

Giants Taking No Chances With Daniel Jones Contract

The Giants know they’re on the hook for $23 million worth of an injury guarantee if Jones plays again and gets hurt this season. That’s money the creaking regime fronted by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will need to rebuild a mediocre roster if they’re back in 2025.

Before then, the Giants are turning to last season’s cult hero DeVito, despite the $5 million they gave Lock. That contentious decision also appears to be motivated by a desire to protect and preserve capital.

Specifically, there are incentives in Lock’s contract based on playing time the Giants don’t want to pay. Those incentives have been broken down in detail by Spotrac Editor Michael Ginnitti.

Part of the reason Drew Lock isn't the #Giants QB for the next 7 weeks… pic.twitter.com/qmZaYcsNLE — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 18, 2024

Keeping cash in reserve is staying at the forefront of the Giants’ thinking. They’ll need it, even if the team follows a prediction to spend on a former first-round draft pick as a “bridge QB.”

There’s probably another motivation behind this latest quarterback move. Namely, the Giants simply wanting a completely clean break from Jones.

Tim Boyle Has Struggled, Despite Elite Measurables

Boyle has endured a tough time as a journeyman of multiple teams, including the Jets, Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. The latter acquired Boyle as an undrafted free agent back in 2018.

He’s since thrown four touchdowns compared with 12 interceptions. The 30-year-old has appeared in 22 games, but made only five starts.

Boyle did get on the field twice for the Dolphins this season, while Tua Tagovailoa was injured. A 57.7 completion percentage and an average of 5.7 yards per attempt, mean the Giants probably shouldn’t expect much.

What makes Boyle intriguing is a 6-foot-4, 233-pound frame, strong arm and some running ability. He fits the physical profile of Josh Allen, who became a Pro Bowler when Daboll was offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.

There’ll be no such expectations for Boyle, but his scheme fit and experience are bad news for Jones ever making a comeback for the Giants.