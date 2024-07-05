Ex-Giants LB Defends Team ‘Going All In’ on Daniel Jones

Joe Schoen’s decision to double down on his faith in Daniel Jones hasn’t found favor with everybody, but former New York Giants’ linebacker Emmanuel Acho supports the general manager backing his struggling quarterback.

Schoen chose Jones over retaining two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley, despite the signal-caller being blighted by injuries and turnovers. Yet, Acho believes the Giants are doing the right thing because they’ve positioned themselves to make a more accurate assessment of a passer they’re paying $40 million per year.

Speaking on an edition of Fox Sports’ “Speak,” Acho, who spent a portion of the 2013 season on the practice squad for the Giants, explained: “I don’t think they think he’s the guy. I just think they want to be convinced that he’s not.”

Acho believes there are mitigating factors behind Jones’ struggles: “No quarterback succeeds at a high level without a dominant receiver or receiving threat. (…) Daniels Jones is the only $40 million quarterback that ain’t got no Pro Bowl wide receivers, you can blame him for that, though, but listen to what I’ll say next. He also has no Pro Bowl offensive linemen. That’s not a Daniel Jones issue.”

Those are familiar arguments in favor of Jones being given more chances to make the grade. To some, they are hollow justifications for the player’s obvious limitations, but others, including Schoen, believe Jones needs more.

The Giants have provided Jones with more this offseason, so there’ll be no excuses if he can’t up his game. Any shortcomings will also heighten the pressure on Schoen, who has bet the success of his tenure on choosing Jones over Barkley.

Daniel Jones Being Given a Reprieve

Following a career-best 2022 campaign with just two touchdown passes, six interceptions and a season-ending torn ACL might have had Jones primed for the exit at another franchise.

The Giants are playing things differently, a process revealed during an episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants” on Max. Specifically, an exchange between Schoen and fellow front office executives, when the GM explained the rationale for sticking by Jones.

Highlights of the conversation were replayed by X user awthentik, showing Schoen’s reasoning for choosing his pricey QB1 over Barkley: “We’ve gotta upgrade the offensive line, and you’re paying Daniel Jones $40M. It’s not to hand the ball off to a $12M back.”

Schoen’s decision left Barkley free to take his talents to the Giants’ NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles. It puts Big Blue on the hook for a double dose of seeing what they’re missing.

The only way Barkley thriving with the Eagles will be easier to take is if Jones finally delivers. Something Schoen’s other notable moves this offseason are designed to ensure.

Giants Have Made Right Moves to Support QB

Those moves include Schoen dedicating big bucks to fix a woeful offensive line. Guards Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor both arrived in free agency and should slot into starting roles immediately.

Jones needs better protection after taking 30 of the league-high 85 sacks surrendered by the Giants last season. Yet, more time in the pocket is just one piece of the puzzle.

The Giants also need No. 8 to expand what’s been a pedestrian passing game. As Acho pointed out, Jones must have a marquee receiver to make it happen.

That’s what Schoen selected Malik Nabers sixth overall in the 2024 NFL draft to become. Nabers is a natural big-play threat who averaged 17.6 yards per reception and caught 14 touchdowns during his final season at LSU, per Sports Reference.

Early indications, like Nabers snagging this smart grab during minicamp, indicate the wideout can become the go-to target Jones has lacked for too long.

Drafting Nabers after signing Runyan and Eluemunor showed Schoen was serious about making good on his commitment to Jones. Now it’s the player’s turn to prove he deserves that faith by making the most of what Acho says he needs.