Eagles Star Sounds off on Saquon Barkley ‘Video’ Following Giants’ Hard Knocks

In many ways, former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was the star of episode one of HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants” — even though he was barely in the docuseries himself.

Whether it was general manager Joe Schoen, director of pro scouting Chris Rossetti or president and CEO John Mara, everyone was debating what to do about Barkley. And new Philadelphia Eagles teammate A.J. Brown appeared to take notice the following afternoon.

“The Saquon video fired me up and it wasn’t even about me,” Brown posted on X on July 3 — the day after the Giants-themed Hard Knocks first aired. He added that “I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure you get yours fam! @saquon.”

Soon after, Barkley reposted Brown’s reaction, sharing the message with all of his followers on the social media platform. It has over 7,000 likes as of 3 p.m. EST on July 3.

Giants Take You Behind the Scenes of the Saquon Barkley Decision in Episode 1 of Hard Knocks

Different Hard Knocks clips dominated the social media realm on July 3, so it’s hard to say which “video” Brown is referencing.

Could it be the one where Schoen discusses prime running back age with ex-NFL RB Frank Gore? Or how about the scene where Mara tells Schoen he’d like Barkley back in a “perfect world,” and the GM seems to talk him out of it.

#Giants GM Joe Schoen told Frank Gore and @malkikawa that data shows a decline for running backs after age 27. Saquon Barkley turned 27 in February.

Whichever moment Brown is referencing, the point remains the same. The wide receiver is feeling “fired up” — or disrespected — for Barkley, and the former Giants playmaker’s repost hints that Barkley sees it the same way.

Now, this isn’t necessarily a new discovery. Barkley has taken his jabs at the NYG organization throughout the offseason, and the relationship between the two has felt strained for some time.

Having said that, it was interesting to take a look behind the curtain.

“This is the kind of inside access that Hard Knocks brings that no one else can provide,” ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan stated about the Mara-Schoen conversation. “The GM essentially explaining to the owner why they had to let Saquon Barkley walk.”

This is the kind of inside access that Hard Knocks brings that no one else can provide. The GM essentially explaining to the owner why they had to let Saquon Barkley walk. #giants #hardknocks

Within that conversation, Schoen walks the Giants president and CEO through the idea of franchise-tagging Barkley again in an effort to trade him. In the end, Schoen concludes that trading Barkley is unlikely, and also argues that putting more resources around quarterback Daniel Jones is paramount, compared to retaining the star running back.

“We gotta figure out, is [Jones] the guy? So, we gotta protect him,” Schoen tells Mara. “We need to put resources there.” Schoen specifically mentions upgrading the offensive line as a priority.

Giants Reporter Points out Discrepancies in Joe Schoen’s Hard Knocks Debut vs. Eventual Outcome

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from episode one of Hard Knocks involved Schoen. The things the NYG general manager said on camera didn’t always match what he eventually did in reality.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan pointed out a few of these discrepancies on X on July 3.

“Schoen’s actions at RB didn’t back up his words,” Duggan noted. “He spoke about how data shows 27-year-old RBs fall off a cliff and then signed a RB [in Devin Singletary] who turns 27 before the season. He also mentioned the value signings he expected to be available in the second week of [free agency] and then the only RB he signed was Singletary hours after FA opened. Seems like the RB market developed quicker than he expected.”

Duggan also commented on the episode spending an “odd amount of time discussing a possible Saquon tag-and-trade” despite Schoen dismissing it “as unrealistic.” And Rossetti having a much better gauge of Barkley’s market than Schoen.

Finally, Duggan reminded that “Schoen referenced [cornerback], pass rushers and No. 1 WR as big needs early in the offseason.” Something he felt made “the lack of activity at CB even more surprising.”

“Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants,” continues next week on July 9.