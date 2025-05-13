Underwhelming Giants Draft Pick’s Fate Is ‘Likely Sealed’ in 2025

The New York Giants are attempting to reverse the recent trajectory of their storied franchise in the draft, and general manager Joe Schoen did receive positive reviews in 2025 after what appeared to be a quality draft in 2024.

His first couple of offseasons in command were a different story, however, as Schoen’s 2022 and 2023 draft classes have mostly come up empty as we look back on them two or three years after the fact. One of those wasted opportunities came in the fifth round of 2023, as the Giants selected running back Eric Gray.

Over his two-year tenure in New York, Gray has only contributed 183 scrimmage yards on offense. The Giants also tried Gray as a kick returner, but that never really worked either, and the third-year ball carrier’s days could be numbered this summer.

Entering Organized Team Activities and camp season in 2025, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan referred to Gray as one of the biggest losers of the NYG offseason.

“The [Cam] Skattebo pick should eventually cost [Devin] Singletary his roster spot,” Duggan noted, but added that “the blow figures to be more immediate for Gray, who has failed to make an impact in two seasons since being a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft.”

“Gray has just 31 carries in two seasons, and he has failed to impress as a returner,” Duggan explained. Concluding: “The Giants carried three running backs last season, so Gray’s fate is likely sealed with [Tyrone] Tracy, Skattebo and Singletary ahead of him on the depth chart.”

Giants RBs Devin Singletary & Eric Gray Could Be Competing for a Roster Spot in 2025

Singletary has also come up as an early potential cut candidate after the 2025 training camp. So, Gray is not alone here.

In fact, it feels likely that the two could be duking it out for one final roster spot, and you can probably throw 2024 UDFA Dante “Turbo” Miller into the mix there, too.

Duggan also listed Singletary as one of his offseason losers, alongside Gray.

“Singletary lost the starting job to rookie Tyrone Tracy while sidelined by injury for two games early last season,” the NYG beat reporter reasoned. “[Then] Singletary was a complete non-factor after returning in Week 7, averaging 3.8 yards per carry while getting just five carries per game.”

“Singletary’s role should be reduced even more by the Giants’ selection of Cam Skattebo in the fourth round,” Duggan continued. “The three-year, $16.5 million contract Singletary signed last offseason contains an out after the second year. It surely will be utilized after this season if the young backs develop as expected.”

That last part is key in this Singletary or Gray discussion.

It makes more sense for the Giants to move on from Singletary next offseason, considering they would shed $5.25 million in 2026 cap space compared to just $1.5 million in 2025 (after June 1). Having said that, a resurgence from Gray could make him more valuable in Schoen’s eyes.

Can Giants RB Eric Gray Have Another Big Preseason in 2025?

It’s easy to forget that Gray was — very briefly — receiving some starter hype after an explosive preseason outing last summer. The former fifth-rounder finished the preseason with 7 carries for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns, a yards per carry average of 10.0.

With another summer like that, it’s possible Gray can convince Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to keep him around for one more season. After all, NFL GMs hate to part with draft picks before the end of their rookie contracts, and a Singletary trade or release would still save them more money than waiving Gray.

The best scenario for NYG would be finding a trade partner for Singletary, although that might be difficult given his age and lack of production.

If the Giants were to trade Singletary after June 1, they’d save $5 million in cap space this year, according to Over the Cap. At that point, Gray would only have to beat out Miller and/or any new UDFAs who might emerge.