Evan Neal Rival Named ‘BIG Winner’ from Giants Draft

The biggest winner from the New York Giants’ 2025 NFL draft class isn’t one of the seven players picked by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, but a player who went undrafted a year ago, a rival of Evan Neal, who could push the former seventh-overall pick closer to the exit door.

It’s Jake Kubas, who will compete with Neal to become a prominent name in the guard rotation for the Giants. Kubas is somebody with a lot of fans inside the franchise, according to Dan Schneier of CBS Sports.

He explained how “One of the biggest winners of this Giants draft and offseason cycle is Evan Neal. He’ll have a real chance to save his Giants career at guard. BUT there’s a sleeper in the building that the Giants brass likes a lot more than most know: Jake Kubas. He’s another BIG winner.”

Kubas’ status as a sleeper well-like by those whose opinions count is more bad news for Neal. The latter is already on the brink based on the Giants making a big decision about his future shortly after the draft.

Neal can remind his team about his value if he successfully transitions to guard, but Kubas will also be in the mix at a position where the Giants still need bodies and talent.

Jake Kubas Still One to Watch for Giants

Kubas has long been considered somebody to watch. His sleeper potential wasn’t fully realized during his rookie year, but the former North Dakota State stud can’t be ignored in any battle for reps this season.

He showed enough in 2024 to appear in five games and make three starts. Kubas posted some solid statistics while showing off invaluable versatility.

The 24-year-old didn’t allow a single sack and yielded just seven pressures and one quarterback hit across 197 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Those are the numbers of a competent blocker, but perhaps just as impressive was how Kubas split his time between both guard spots, playing 138 snaps on the right and 58 on the left.

Kubas finished his debut campaign strongly, making all five starts from Week 14 onwards. He was playing himself into a position to unseat veteran Greg Van Roten at right guard.

The 35-year-old is still the de factor starter, while Jon Runyan Jr. has the left spot to himself. Only strong offseasons from Kubas and Neal could change the picture because the Giants didn’t address the position in free agency or this year’s draft.

Evan Neal Must Reinvent Himself for Giants

Neal can’t be overlooked as a viable candidate at guard. Not when his 6-foot-7, 340-pound frame and straight-ahead power can work better from the inside.

He also has the experience of playing on both sides of the line of scrimmage, another valuable asset for a possible swing backup along the line. The problem is theory has rarely matched reality since Neal entered the pros in 2022.

He’ll need to prove he can finally make his physicality count on a consistent basis. There’s also the not-so small matter of Neal having to improve stiff and ponderous footwork that made him a liability on the edge, but shouldn’t show up as much at guard.

Neal will be working through a lengthy to-do list, but the fact remains Kubas might already be further along in his own development.