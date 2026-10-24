Proposed Giants Trade Fixes RB Issue With $83 Million All-Pro

The New York Giants got an up-close-and-personal look at New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in a Week 6 loss — probably a good enough scouting report if they want to go after him in a trade.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper named the Giants a likely trade destination for Kamara if the Saints become sellers before the November 10 trade deadline—an instant fix for the backfield issues that have dogged them all year.

Kamara is on a 1-year, $6 million restructured contract in 2026 after the Saints signed running back Travis Etienne to a 4-year, $47 million free-agent contract—though Etienne isn’t expected back for a few more weeks off injured reserve.

“If the Saints claw their way back into contention in the NFC South, they are unlikely to be sellers,” Popper wrote. “If things unravel, they could offload some veterans like guard Cesar Ruiz or tight end Noah Fant. We are leaving those names off for now. Kamara remains a candidate because of Etienne, who landed on IR but is eligible to return in Week 9. Kamara had a season-high 69 scrimmage yards against the Giants, including a 31-yard touchdown catch. He looked lively.”

NFL Superstar Play, NFL Superstar Riches

Kamara, 31, is in his 10th NFL season and has already cashed out big several times with the Saints. He’ll have $83.6 million in career earnings after the current season.

If the Giants stay contenders and trade for Kamara, he’d have at least a shot at least one lucrative bonus in his contract — an extra $300,000 if he hits 950 yards from scrimmage.

Giants Make Headlines With RB Drama

The Giants turned their running backs room into its own off-Broadway play full of twists and turns over the last few weeks as starter Cam Skattebo was benched — something head coach John Harbaugh said we were all imagining — and veteran Najee Harris was released after he complained about playing time.

Skattebo has looked like one of the sad puppies in those dog food commercials since his benching — he called it a “punishment” — but his fumbles cost the Giants a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 5. That came after an offseason in which Harbaugh had to address off-field concerns about Skattebo more than once… imagine being on vacation and someone calls to tell you your star running back is telling the world concussions and asthma don’t exist?

What would be truly interesting is a game plan that features both Skattebo and Kamara — two players who have built their reputations on versatility. That might actually be fun to watch.