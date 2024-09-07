Former Giants Star Has Jaw-Dropping NFL Opener With New Team

The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles went head-to-head on Friday night, September 6, in São Paulo, Brazil, and New York Giants fans watching the game saw one familiar face in the mix. Former Giants running back Saquon Barkley signed with the Eagles during the offseason, landing a three-year, $37.5 million dollar deal, and Barkley had a jaw-dropping, three-touchdown game in Brazil, which actually tied an Eagles record.

Saquon Barkley is ‘Off to a Sensational Start’ with the Eagles

Barkley made three touchdowns in his debut with the Eagles, which tied a record set by receiver Terrell Owens in his first game with the team in 2004. Barkley had 24 carries for 109 yards with two rushing touchdowns, as well as two receptions for 23 yards and a receiving touchdown.

In a piece about the Packers vs. Eagles game, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky and Tim McManus said Barkley is “off to a sensational start” with the team.

“It was the Saquon Barkley show, for all the world to see,” they stated in the September 6 feature. “Making his debut for the Philadelphia Eagles, Barkley dazzled in front of the capacity crowd at Arena Corinthians, rushing for more than 100 yards and scoring three total touchdowns to push the Eagles past the Green Bay Packers. It’s just what the Eagles’ brass hoped for when they signed him to a three-year, $37.75 million contract this spring.”

They added, “He was a force on the ground and in the air, highlighted by his 18-yard TD reception along the left sideline in the second quarter. They expected him to be revitalized — playing behind a better offensive line than he had with the New York Giants and alongside a plethora of playmakers, such as receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith — and the 27-year old looked it.”

Barkley’s performance with the Eagles even got the attention of NBA star LeBron James. During the game, James took to X to comment that Barkley was “quick,” “fast” and “so good.”

Saquon Barkley is ‘a Weapon Jalen Hurts’ Can Use

Before the game on Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said in a “First Take” segment that he believed Barkley would have a stronger performance with the Eagles than he did with the Giants. The comments came after being asked which running back, Barkley or Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs, would do better in Brazil.

“First of all, Saquon is a big-time baller,” he said. “For once in his life he is going to be surrounded by a team, because he’s got teammates now,” Smith said in the segment. “He didn’t have that. It was him and a bag of chips in East Rutherford, New Jersey. We all know that.” Smith added that Saquon is “a weapon Jalen Hurts can dip and dunk to as opposed to playing hero ball and trying to make big things happen when it’s not there for him.”

He continued, “Saquon Barkley can break the game open at any given moment. I love his prospects and I think he is going to show out tonight in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform.”