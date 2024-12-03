Giants Pushed to Pursue Former Second-Round CB in the Midst of Career Resurgence

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. was suggested as a potential free agent target for the New York Giants.

The New York Giants have already begun looking to 2025 with a couple of their recent additions, and while that’s unfortunate considering it’s only Week 14, it’s also the correct course of action after a miserable season.

With that in mind, one major area of need is cornerback as general manager Joe Schoen approaches a pivotal free agency period — assuming he’s retained. The Giants’ youth movement in the secondary has not been good enough, and it’s clear that this group could use a veteran stabilizer that can take over as CB1.

On that note, Bleacher Report analyst Matt Holder suggested that Big Blue pursue Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. within an article on December 2.

“It’s no secret that New York could use some cornerback help, as Deonte Banks has struggled to begin his career,” Holder wrote. “But with the front office likely prioritizing a quarterback in the first round of the draft, free agency might be the best route to improve the position group quickly.”

“Murphy has been having arguably the best season of his career in 2024, recording a career-high 70.8 grade from Pro Football Focus and a career-low 80.0 passer rating when targeted heading into this weekend,” Holder explained. Those numbers have since improved to 72.9 PFF grade and a 74.6 passer rating when targeted (lower is better).

The Bleacher Report writer also pointed out that Murphy is only turning 27 years old in January, meaning “he can be part of the team’s long-term plans.”

Vikings CB Byron Murphy Jr. Won’t Come Cheap in NFL Free Agency

After originally entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick out of Washington, Murphy had his fair share of ups and downs with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals rode with Murphy for his entire rookie contract despite mostly average play, but didn’t elect to re-sign him when the time came. Instead, the CB accepted a two-year, $17.5 million deal with the Vikings.

Murphy’s first year in Minnesota was more of the same. His coverage marks were similar to his career average, but his missed tackle rate ballooned to 24.0% according to PFF.

Then something clicked in 2024. Inside a blitz-heavy defense led by Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Murphy has actually excelled.

As Holder noted, his coverage marks have improved dramatically this year, ranking 18th in the NFL in passer rating against (minimum 20% snaps played). Murphy has also created turnovers with a career-high 5 interceptions in 2024 — although the ball hawk had previously logged INT totals of 3 in 2023 and 4 in 2021.

Murphy’s worst area is probably still his consistency as a tackler, with a missed tackle rate of 17.6% this season, but he is an available cornerback that’s still very much in his prime.

The only issue is that this breakout campaign will likely up his price tag in free agency, meaning if the Giants want Murphy, they’re probably going to have to invest big money in order to get him.

Byron Murphy Could Be Worth the Risk Considering Giants’ Desperation at Cornerback

There’s no telling if Murphy will deliver on a long-term deal. He’s had an up-and-down career up to this point and it’s very possible that he’ll return to form.

Having said that, the Giants are desperate at cornerback and sub-28-year-old former second-round picks don’t become available every day.

Schoen will also be on the hot seat in 2025 — if he makes it to 2025 — and the Giants are projected to have some money to spend with a little over $60.2 million in available cap space.

All of this adds up to the G-Men taking a few chances in free agency as they attempt to flip their record as they did in 2022, and Murphy could be one of them. Paired with Banks, a second-year version of nickel DB Dru Phillips, and Cor’Dale Flott playing out the final year of his rookie contract, Big Blue could see some real growth out of their secondary in 2025.