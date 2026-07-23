Giants Former First-Round Free Agent Signing Predicted to Be Major Bust

The New York Giants entered the 2026 offseason with some major holes across their roster and not many resources to address them.

They had to cut costs in certain areas and find value where they could on the free agent market.

New York didn’t skimp on offense. They handed out decent-sized deals to players like Jermaine Eluemunor and Darnell Mooney, who will make a combined $16 million in 2026 as key contributors around second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The defense is where Big Blue’s front office did its best to pinch pennies. They needed several starters, but weren’t able to spend on the big-ticket free agents.

It may end up biting them heading into the 2026 season, as one signing is expected to be a major liability for the defensive side of the ball.

Greg Newsome Predicted to Be Giants’ Biggest Bust

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named one player from every team who he thinks could be a bust in 2026, and for the New York Giants, he named free agent cornerback Greg Newsome, who signed a one-year deal with the team back in March.

“The New York Giants signed Greg Newsome II to a one-year, $8 million deal. Big Blue should’ve used that cap space on another free-agent cornerback or a position of need. After three years of solid coverage with the Cleveland Browns, Newsome has struggled as a pass defender. Over the last two seasons, he’s allowed nine touchdowns and passer ratings above 100,” wrote Moton.

“It’s worth noting that Cleveland traded Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars last October. He gave up five touchdowns and allowed a 107.5 passer rating in 12 outings with the Jaguars. If he doesn’t break out of a coverage funk, the Giants will have their newly signed $8 million cornerback on the sideline for most of the season.”

It’s a tough fall from grace for a player like Newsome, who was once considered a high-upside player when the Cleveland Browns selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Since then, his value has steadily decreased, culminating in the one-year, prove-it deal he signed with New York this offseason.

Luckily, the Giants have some other cornerbacks on the roster who could be relied on if Newsome stumbles.

Who Else Could the Giants Rely on at Cornerback?

While Newsome certainly could be a major flop for the New York Giants, as Moton predicts, it wouldn’t be the end-all, be-all.

Colton Hood, the Giants’ second-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is expected to compete for a starting job right away. He’s a rookie and is sure to take his lumps, but he likely has the most upside of any player on New York’s depth chart.

There’s also a chance that Deonte Banks, another recent first-round pick, could rediscover himself as a player under the Giants’ new defensive coaching staff.

Banks has been one of the league’s worst cornerbacks over the last few years, but what you can’t deny is his innate talent. It’s what got him drafted in the first round, after all.

If Newsome doesn’t pan out for the Giants, it’s not the end of the world. He’s on a one-year deal for a reason.

It just may mean their secondary won’t see a major improvement in the first year under John Harbaugh.