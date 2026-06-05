Deonte Banks ‘A Lock’ for Key Giants Role Amid ‘Clean Slate’ Talk

Many feel he lacks the commitment to ever be a top NFL player, but one thing Deonte Banks is never short of is second chances to make the grade for the New York Giants, with the former first-round draft pick already named “a lock” for a key role in new head coach John Harbaugh’s rebuilding team.

Gifted, but erratic cornerback Banks is apparently responding well to what Dan Duggan of The Athletic calls a “clean slate” for the 25-year-old at OTAs. For the most part, Banks’ latest fresh start has taken the form of some impressive showings on defense.

Duggan noted how “Banks continues to get reps with the first-team defense. He has been rotating with (Greg) Newsome, who has gotten more first-team reps. It’s not a situation where the coaching staff is managing Newsome’s reps since he worked with the second-team defense during one period.”

Any first-team reps for Banks rate as a surprise, given his highly public issues with physicality and effort in recent seasons. Yet, as Duggan pointed out, “Banks’ physical talent has never been in question. There are three years of evidence that indicate he can’t be relied on, but a new coaching staff offers a clean slate that allows for some optimism for the 2023 first-round pick.”

That “physical talent” not only helped Banks make a statement of sorts against returning folk hero, veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Banks’ athleticism has also earned him the chance to revive his career at a niche position.

Deonte Banks ‘Key’ to Important Roster Battle

Banks is getting a long look from Harbaugh and his staff because the corner’s value extends beyond defense. To an intriguing roster battle at another important area of the team.

The Giants need credible playmakers in the return game, and Banks has already won favor with special teams guru Harbaugh. Duggan pointed out “Banks, Berrios, wide receiver Calvin Austin, wide receiver Xavier Gipson and running back Devin Singletary were the kickoff returners during Wednesday’s practice. Banks is a lock for one of the kickoff return spots.”

Kick-return chores are being overhauled for the Giants after All-Pro Gunner Olszewski suffered a serious injury earlier in OTAs. Olszewski’s setback opened the door for the Giants to sign Braxton Berrios among the slew of wideouts who arrived along with Beckham.

Like Olszewski, Berrios also has All-Pro pedigree as a return man, earning the honor as a member of the New York Jets in 2021. While Berrios will be a factor on both punts and kickoffs, the latter is where Banks can focus on making his mark.

As with most assignments he’s asked to do, Banks has the ability to ace the test. Provided he’s fully committed to the cause.

It’s a similar story for the draft flop’s ongoing attempts to remain relevant on defense.

Giants Need All Hands on Deck at Cornerback

Banks can be an asset as a returner because of his acceleration and long-striding speed. Two qualities yet to make him an accomplished cover corner, but there have been signs recently the fourth-year pro is finally warming to that task.

Those signs were evident when Banks pocketed Beckham on an early “go route” during practice on Wednesday, June 3. As Duggan put it, “Beckham failed to generate any separation” and ultimately “couldn’t make the catch through Banks’ tight coverage.”

Beckham’s 33, has torn his left ACL twice and was out of football last season, so this rep won’t qualify as Banks’ finally made it moment, but any reminder of his skills at his natural position can only help.

The Giants need that help because they still face more than a few questions about their cornerbacks. Particularly near the top of the depth chart, where last year’s high-priced free agent arrival Paulson Adebo has a lengthy injury history, while 2026 NFL draft second-round pick Colton Hood needs to prove himself at the pro level.

Banks hasn’t been able to do that because of consistent complaints he shies away from contact. The issue even had one All-Pro former teammate enraged enough to consider putting hands on Banks, but Harbaugh appears content to let one of the more notable draft misses by general manager Joe Schoen change the narrative.

Even if it means Banks starting afresh in a new role.