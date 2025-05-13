Giants Confirm Bizarre Roster Move, 3 Other Transactions

The New York Giants announced four roster moves on May 12, via team reporter Dan Salomone, and one of them was unexpected.

“In the wake of rookie minicamp, the New York Giants signed undrafted cornerback T.J. Moore, who was there on a tryout basis,” Salomone wrote within an accompanying article. “The team also re-signed wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey three days after they released him.”

The veteran pass-catcher, Humphrey, was classified as a “surprise” cut on May 9, considering Big Blue just signed him in free agency a couple of months ago. With him returning and Moore entering the fold, the Giants also confirmed two reported roster cuts on May 12.

“In addition to the signings, the Giants waived undrafted defensive backs Tommy McCormick (Idaho) and RJ Delancy III (Wisconsin),” Salomone relayed.

The pair of UDFAs had originally signed after the NFL Draft.

Giants Pull ‘Unusual’ Reversal Roster Move With Lil’Jordan Humphrey

It’s common to shuffle veteran players on and off the roster at the 53-man roster cutdown, especially if said veterans are not required to pass through waivers.

Having said that, it’s far less common for NFL franchises to do this in May. In fact, this Humphrey maneuver was downright bizarre.

The Athletic’s Giants correspondent Dan Duggan noted that it is “unusual to do that type of [roster] juggling with a 90-man roster,” when news of Humphrey’s return was first reported on Monday.

Given Humphrey’s status as a “vested veteran,” he was not subject to waivers. But to ask a recent signing to see-saw on and off the roster this early in his NYG tenure almost feels borderline insulting.

The 27-year-old Humphrey began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints in 2019, spending three years there from 2019 through 2021. Humphrey racked up 295 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in New Orleans.

After an uneventful season with the New England Patriots, the wideout caught 44 passes for 455 receiving yards and 4 TDs over a two-year stretch with the Denver Broncos. He then parlayed that into a contract with the Giants this offseason.

Although Humphrey brings experience to the table, he’s not much of a special teamer, and the NYG WR corps has become very crowded in 2025. The journeyman will need a strong camp to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.

New Giants Signing T.J. Moore Was ‘Runner Up’ for National DPOY of Division I FCS College Football

Salomone took the liberty of providing some information on the newest Giants addition.

“The 6-foot, 187-pound Moore was just the second unanimous All-America selection in the 51-season history of the Mercer football program,” the team reporter wrote. “He was also the runner-up for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given to the national defensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football.”

“Moore started all 14 games for the Bears last season and recorded 64 tackles (42 solo), seven interceptions, and 13 pass breakups,” Salomone went on. “He totaled five or more tackles seven times, including a season-best nine stops against powerhouse Alabama. Moore set the program’s single-game interception record with three against Princeton.”

The Giants’ secondary depth is wide open behind their current starting five (including nickel CB Dru Phillips). Perhaps Moore can impress this summer and steal a role, either on the active roster or the practice squad.