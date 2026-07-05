Giants Get Good News on RB Cam Skattebo’s Injury Timeline

If you were unlucky enough to see New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo’s season-ending lower leg injury in 2025, you can be forgiven for assuming he might not be playing football as the 2026 season approaches.

It was just that gruesome.

Skattebo, to use 1 of the most worn-out football cliches, might just be built different. All signs point to him being on the field for the regular-season opener, and Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport thinks that could make him 1 of the NFL’s great bargains in 2026 as he heads into the 2nd season of a 4-year, $5.27 million rookie contract.

“Cam Skattebo burst onto the scene as a rookie last year—over a month-long stretch as the Giants‘ lead back, the rookie out of Arizona State ranked eighth among running backs in PPR points,” Davenport wrote. “A fractured tibia and dislocated ankle ended Skattebo’s rookie season, but all indications are that he will be ready to go for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys at Met Life Stadium. The Giants have quietly assembled one of the better offensive lines in the game—a line that should be even better with the addition of rookie guard Francis Mauigoa. The uncertain status of wide receiver Malik Nabers for Week 1 could lead the G-Men to lean more heavily on the run early in the season. If Skattebo is 100 percent at or close to the start of the season, he could match last year’s production.”

Skattebo had 617 yards from scrimmage and 7 total touchdowns in just 9 games before his injury.

Giants Seem Optimistic on Nabers & Skattebo

The Giants seem convinced Nabers and Skattebo will bounce back from devastating injuries in 2025 to help pull them off the NFL’s scrapheap in 2026.

It will take much more convincing for the rest of the NFL to believe that, and Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon recently pointed out that Nabers and Skattebo coming back from their injuries — or more importantly, when they come back — could represent an NFL power shift and “deeply impact how the upcoming season plays out.”

Nabers, who set the franchise single-season record with 109 receptions in 2024, tore his ACL and meniscus after just 4 games in 2025.

Skattebo, a 2025 4th-round pick, was 1 of the NFL’s great early-season surprises as a rookie with 617 yards of total offense and 7 touchdowns before he suffered a gruesome, dislocated right ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.