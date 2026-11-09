Giants’ Abdul Carter Sends NFL a Message About Arvell Reese

Abdul Carter’s seen enough from Arvell Reese to send the NFL message, but this isn’t a warning about the New York Giants’ dominant rookie linebacker.

Instead, Carter wants every team that passed on the monster playmaker in the 2026 NFL draft to know how grateful the Giants are for their mistake. Carter told reporters after the 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, “Shoutout to the four teams that passed on him in the draft. Yeah, he’s special. I’m glad we drafted him,” per SNY Giants.

There’ll be a few more people connected to the Giants grateful for the way Reese fell into their laps. The fifth-overall pick they used to select Reese looks more and more like a bargain following his awesome, three-sack outing at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 8.

One person who won’t share Carter’s happiness is Eagles’ quarterback Joe Milton III. He could do nothing to escape Reese, despite getting a warning from the Giants about No. 52.

The NFL was put on notice about the first-year disruptor weeks ago, but Reese’s versatile talents and the right scheme are making it close to impossible for offenses to block him.

Arvell Reese, Rewarding Giants’ Draft Strategy

Reese is quick to credit coaching for his rapid dominance of the pro game. He told reporters, including SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes, “I think I just ended up on the right team with some great coaches.”

That’s a modest response, but it’s hard to argue when Giants’ defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is using Reese so effectively. Wilson’s turning Reese loose from multiple spots.

He blitzed the edge and through the middle to get to Milton multiple times.

Reese’s first sack left him unblocked off the edge. Wilson had sent the blitz from the other side and through the interior.

That extra pressure meant a running back had to block Reese. When it didn’t happen, the 21-year-old explained, “It’s free. It’s a layup, can’t miss it,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Using Reese as a key part of the Giants’ pressure packages is about more than necessity for Wilson. The play-caller is adjusting after the Giants lost three-time Pro Bowl edge-rusher Brian Burns to a devastating knee injury, but Reese’s skill-set demands a creative strategy.

That’s why general manager Joe Schoen started working early to scout Reese before the draft. Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh had no problem using a top-five pick to take a player whose best role was a mystery.

It turns out letting Reese be who he is, an inside linebacker who can also play edge-rusher, is the best way to use his talents. Wilson’s doing that, but his scheme is also benefitting Carter.

Abdul Carter’s Thriving in the Right Defense

Part of the reason Reese is exploiting free rush lanes is because of the increasing attention paid to Carter. The player drafted third overall in 2025, despite the Giants apparently being loaded at edge-rusher, has been a pressure-producing machine in Wilson’s defense, but sacks haven’t always followed.

In fairness to Carter, he doesn’t always get to finish pressures because of the overly handsy blocking he faces. It happened against the Eagles, when MikeTooNice highlighted Carter getting “held by 2 linemen, no call.”

Carter reposted with his own caption” “This was crazyyy bro tryna tackle me cmon.”

This was crazyyy bro tryna tackle me cmon https://t.co/6tRHd8s3xl — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) November 9, 2026

He doesn’t like it, but the rough treatment Carter’s getting shows the respect offenses have for his talents. Similar respect is also growing for Reese, and opposing teams don’t have enough people to stop this destructive double act.

That’s ample reward for Schoen’s bold draft strategy taking Reese and Carter.