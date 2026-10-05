Giants’ HC Sends NFL a Message About Arvell Reese

John Harbaugh wants the NFL to know something very important about New York Giants’ rookie inside linebacker Arvell Reese. Namely, how he’s already a star who’s only just getting started.

Harbaugh is becoming Reese’s biggest cheerleader, and the head coach was happy to keep the hype going after the 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. Reese was the busiest defensive player on the field at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 4, and arguably the most effective.

As Harbaugh told reporters Reese “was all over the field again. He played great. He may get a (another) game ball yet for defensive player of the game, I don’t know. He had an interception, had numerous tackles again. He’s taking off!”

This type of glowing report card is becoming common for Reese. He’d already earned major props from his head coach after an equally active and disruptive display against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

Harbaugh had said Reese “was definitely all over the field today. … He sprang onto the scene today,” per Giants.com Director Dan Salomone.

These rave reviews mean Reese will soon come to the attention of the rest of the league as a player teams need special plans to stop. That won’t bother the Giants because they don’t need Reese to stay a secret.

Instead, Harbaugh will want every team on the schedule fearing what havoc No. 52 will wreak on game-day. Fortunately, the fifth player selected in the 2026 NFL draft is already stringing together the kind of performances that build a reputation based on fear.

Arvell Reese Is Justifying the Hype

Reese was everywhere in Week 4 and he wouldn’t be denied his chance to create a negative play for the Cardinals.

Ultimately, Reese amassed a team-high nine solo tackles. He entered the game with 18 solo stops to his credit through three weeks, but Reese added impressive athleticism and instincts in coverage to his growing repertoire.

The 21-year-old broke up three passes and snatched an interception off veteran Cards’ quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Add in some solid work blitzing the pocket, and Reese played like the prototypical modern linebacker.

His ability to master that position is rewarding the Giants for the dual gamble they took when they sent Reese’s name to the podium back in April.

John Harbaugh, Giants Being Rewarded for Rookie Gamble

When Reese heard his name called it looked like the Giants had used one more top-five pick on yet another outside linebacker. Reese seemed a frivolous luxury on a roster already home to Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Perceptions soon changed when the Giants quickly revealed Reese would begin life in the pros playing on the inside. That commitment looks like a masterplan thanks to how the former Ohio State stud is handling the responsibility.

Reese is still rushing the passer, but he’s adding a different threat from the interior. Carter and Thibodeaux are already drawing crowds on the edges, so offenses are tasking overmatched players to handle Reese on the blitz.

No running back wants that assignment after what Reese did to the Titans’ Tyjae Spears last week.

This is the talent for blitzing a popular former Giants defensive coordinator sees in Reese. It’s also an example of how this Giants’ defense is supposed to work with 52 in the lineup.

Reese is the frenetic fiend who punishes offenses paying too much attention to Big Blue’s outside ‘backers. He also smothers any plays that get by their pressure.

It won’t be long before Reese is a bigger star than Carter and any of the Gians’ hyped edge-rushers.