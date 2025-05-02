Giants Make Final Decision on Russell Wilson and QB Room

One of the biggest questions for the New York Giants going into the 2025 season has been the team’s quarterback situation, and now, they have a full quarterback room. The Giants, of course, made headlines in March when they signed Russell Wilson to a one-year deal, and it was pretty much assumed that he would be their starting quarterback. Now, the Giants have confirmed where they stand with Wilson and are also opening up about new quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The New York Giants signed Wilson after the veteran quarterback’s latest run with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Pittsburgh, he was out the first six weeks of the season due to an injury but started the next 12 games for the Steelers and appeared in the Wild Card Round. Wilson, a Super Bowl winner, has also help get his teams to “double-digit wins in nine different seasons and nine playoff appearances,” per the Giants.

Before coming to the NFL, Wilson was also successful, becoming the fifth player in NCAA FBS history to record at least 5,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. He also started in 50 consecutive games at Wisconsin and N.C. State.

So, the Giants have a true veteran in Wilson, and head coach Brian Daboll has unequivocally said that Wilson is definitely the team’s starter. In other words, expect to see him on the field comes September.

So, where do the other quarterbacks fit in? During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, general manager Joe Schoen discussed the plan for Dart for his rookie season in New York.

Schoen basically said that Dart will work behind the veterans and get better as a rookie. Dart will be someone the team can lean on in a pinch. He also said that he believes Dart will improve immensely by working with and under the vets in their camp.

“He can come in, sit behind a couple veteran quarterbacks and learn,” Schoen said, per Pat Leonard of NY Daily News Sports.

Learning From the Past

Schoen and Daboll worked with the Buffalo Bills in 2018 when star quarterback Josh Allen was just a rookie. At the time, Schoen served as the assistant general manager and Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Bills. Allen backed quarterback Nathan Peterman that season and started in 11 games. He started in 16 games the next season and was notably better on the field.

Schoen talked about how helpful it is to have rookies learning under vets and used the Bills as an example.

“That plan didn’t go as well, but we didn’t have a Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston in the room,” Schoen said, regarding his time with the Bills. “So again, Jaxson’s going to come in, he’s got to learn the offense, there’s a lot to learn, these NFL offenses are hard to grasp and pick up and then be able to go out and execute, so the ability for him to learn and sit behind two consummate pros already will be beneficial for him.”

Schoen added that Dart will be ready to go if “his number’s called.”