Giants Narrow Search for Jaxson Dart Replacement Down to 6 QBs: Report

The New York Giants are still dealing with the fallout from Jaxson Dart‘s season-ending knee injury against the Rams on Monday Night Football. The promising second-year passer and former first-round pick out of Ole Miss tore the MCL and meniscus in his left knee after taking a hard hit on a third-down pass. While the Giants were initially optimistic that Dart merely had an MCL sprain and would only miss a few weeks, later imaging revealed the full extent of the damage, and Dart is set to undergo season-ending surgery.

This puts the Giants back on the quarterback market. Veteran Jameis Winston served as Dart’s backup on Monday night and finished out the Rams game for him, going 11-27 for 111 yards and an interception, as well as taking two sacks. Los Angeles’ defense was suffocating, but Winston didn’t play well, and regardless of his quality of play New York needs to add another body to the room.

NFL Insiders Reveal New York Giants’ List of Jaxson Dart Replacement Options

According to ESPN NFL insiders Ian Rapoport, Adam Schefter, and Mike Garafolo, Winston has a lot riding on the Giants’ Week 3 game against the Titans on Sunday afternoon. If he performs well, it may lessen the intensity with which the Giants pursue a quarterback, and they may simply look for additional depth behind Winston and Jake Haener.

If, however, Winston struggles like he did against the Rams, New York may pursue more drastic measures at the position. According to Rapoport, Schefter, and Garafolo, the Giants have honed in on six potential quarterback options, a mix of competent veterans and youngsters with upside.

Former Rams backup Jimmy Garoppolo is the primary target, as the Rams wanted him back this year and the Cardinals also wanted to bring him in, but Garoppolo declined both offers. The Giants have been in contact with him, although Garoppolo has yet to take an official visit.

Other options for New York include Chiefs backup Justin Fields, Cardinals backup Gardner Minshew II, 49ers backup Mac Jones, and veteran journeyman Brandon Allen, who spent training camp in New York. Jones is considered the best backup in the league with real starting potential, while Minshew has prior experience with Giants OC Matt Nagy.

Giants Could Target One Intriguing Former First-Round Pick

The sixth quarterback mentioned by Rapoport, Schefter, and Garfolo is by far the most intriguing. J.J. McCarthy, a former first-round pick by the Vikings in 2023, has fallen to third on Minnesota’s depth chart. He missed his rookie season with a torn meniscus suffered in the preseason and played erratically as the starter last year.

McCarthy still has undeniable talent, but a change of scenery could do him some good. His career with the Vikings is all but over and the Giants could take a chance on him. Rather than making a play for a veteran with limited potential, New York could swing for the fences and maybe hit a home run.