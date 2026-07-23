Giants Get Positive Injury Update on Malik Nabers on Eve of Training Camp

The New York Giants have a lot of expectations in the first season under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. The former Super Bowl champion with the Ravens brings two decades of head coaching experience and a winning pedigree to a franchise in desperate need of stability and a winning culture.

But the Giants aren’t your usual NFL rebuild. They already have a promising young quarterback, as Jaxson Dart flashed potential in his 12 starts as a rookie last season. This defense looks deep and talented after years of drafting good players and a few smart free agent signings this offseason. Harbaugh will have a lot of expectations on his shoulders, even in his first season in New York.

There is one looming concern for the Giants: the health of star wide receiver Malik Nabers. After tearing his ACL and damaging his meniscus in Week 4 of last season, Nabers’ health has been a topic of debate without clear answers. For the first time in a while, though, Giants fans have reason to be hopeful on his status.

Will New York Giants WR Malik Nabers Be Available for Training Camp?

“It’s the question that will hang over the Giants all summer: When will Nabers return from his knee injury?” ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Ranaan asked in his training camp preview on Thursday.

“The third-year [wide receiver] is still rehabbing that right knee he tore in Week 4 last season. The Giants are crossing their fingers he can be ready for their opener this season against the Dallas Cowboys (it’s a realistic possibility at this point), but nobody really knows. When and how he returns will be contingent on the progress he makes throughout the summer.”

“As a result, all eyes will be on Nabers, who is expected to avoid the physically unable to perform (PUP) list,” Ranaan continued. “When he runs, how he runs and when he can practice will be deduced based off his every move.”

Avoiding the PUP list is a great sign for Nabers’ Week 1 chances. If Nabers were to be placed on the PUP list by the time camp ends, he would be forced to miss the first four games of the season. By keeping him off it, the Giants are at least signaling hope that he could play in Week 1.

The Giants Need to Stay Out of the Headlines

The Giants can’t stay out of the headlines — and not for good reasons. Second-year RB Cam Skattebo keeps going viral for bizarre podcast appearances and just failed to do a backflip on his surgically repaired leg.

Meanwhile, Dart caught the ire of some of his teammates for an enthusiastic public political endorsement made earlier this offseason. These are the sorts of headlines the Giants simply can’t afford right now. They bring unwanted attention to a franchise trying to change its culture.

Harbaugh knows how to instill toughness and professionalism in a team. New York is in good hands — especially if Nabers is on his way back.