Giants’ Malik Nabers Has Surprising Response to Quarterback Question

As the New York Giants head into the offseason, one major question will be who the team brings on for a franchise quarterback next season. Now that former quarterback Daniel Jones is with the Minnesota Vikings, it’s time for New York to get their roster set. Right now, they’re playing backup quarterbacks Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock and Tim Boyle, but that’s not a longtime solution.

Many NFL experts and analysts think the Giants will be linked up with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. In fact, star wide receiver Malik Nabers was even spotted tossing a football with Sanders in New York City last weekend, on December 14.

When Nabers was asked about the possibility of Sanders being a Giant, he had an interesting response.

Malik Nabers Has Unexpected Response to Giants Quarterback Question

Following the Giants’ loss to the Ravens on Sunday, December 15, Nabers was asked about Sanders. When asked about how he felt about passing the football with Sanders over the weekend and Sanders possibly “being your next quarterback,” Nabers had a neutral response.

“Deion (Colorado’s head coach and Shedeur’s father) is very confident in his son, but that’s something upstairs that they’ve got to do,” Nabers said. “They’ve got to look over the film and see what quarterback that they want.”

Then, he surprisingly said that he’s “not sure if they want a quarterback. I’m not sure.”

“It’s not draft time, but the decision will be made when it’s time for the draft,” he added.

Of course, the Giants need a quarterback, but they could opt not to take one in the NFL Draft and instead go with a veteran.

More NFL Experts Point to Sanders for the Giants

While the Giants will have plenty of options, between newbies and vets, to snag a quarterback next season, Jordan Raanan of ESPN says that he believes Sanders will be the ultimate pick.

“Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are expected to be the top collegiate QB options,” Raanan said in a December 20 feature.

Raanan adds that “Sanders seems to be the most likely option should New York (currently 2-12) finish with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Giants enter this week with a 37% chance at the top pick, according to ESPN Analytics.”

It’s possible, though, that Sanders would rather sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Sanders could be leaning to Las Vegas.

“There is a long way to go until the draft. A lot can happen, including changes with the Giants coach and front office,” Raanan added. “Nothing can completely be taken off the table staring a potential 2-14 season in the face. If (Giants GM Joe) Schoen were let go, that could change the team’s plans depending on his successor.”

Raanan also said that, “Multiple sources close to Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado program also believe his preference would be to land in Las Vegas.”

In a December feature for USA Today’s Giants Wire, John Fennelly notes that, “If the Raiders stay the course and lose out, they get the top pick and the Giants would have to look elsewhere for their next quarterback.”

Heading into the NFL’s Week 16, the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are tied for the worst record in the NFL.