Giants Player Gives His Real Thoughts on Russell Wilson

Much of the New York Giants‘ upcoming season will be centered around the team’s new quarterback, Russell Wilson, who is bringing some major veteran experience to the fold. Wilson comes with a lot of pedigree, having been to two Super Bowls in his career, including Super Bowl XLVIII and Super Bowl XLIX, and winning Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 with the Seattle Seahawks.

So, can Wilson work magic with the Giants and get them to the big game this coming season? That, of course, would be quite a stretch. The Giants are coming off 3-14 record which put them at the bottom of the NFC East in 2024. So, going to the Super Bowl next season is far-fetched, but improving is not.

At this point, Wilson has been with the Giants for some time, and the players are getting to know him, both on and off the field. What do they really think of their new signal-caller? One New York Giants player is telling all about his experience with Wilson so far in the preseason.

Giants WR Sounds Like He Has a Man Crush on Russell Wilson

Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is really talking up Wilson, and that’s music to the early of Giants fans. Now that Robinson has played with him a bit on the field, he says that he notices a strong difference between Wilson and the team’s former quarterbacks.

Robinson said that he, Wilson, wide receiver Darius Slayton and tight end Theo Johnson got together before the offseason program took off, and all of them are pumped about how Wilson is throwing the ball and interacting with them.

“The first time we threw, me and Slay were both like, this is actually better than we expected. And so we were ecstatic about it, and couldn’t be more happy that he’s our quarterback,” Robinson said, according to NBC’s Pro Football Network.

New York Giants Quarterback Russell Wilson, a Leader

Robinson also said that Wilson has taken on a leadership role quickly and is doing it well. He’s owning the role of quarterback one.

“The way he just commanded, even just that little session of just the three of us, me, Slay, and Theo. It was just kinda like, we haven’t had a quarterback that’s just gonna command everything, and you know exactly what you want. So, he’s been great,” Robinson said.

So, even though Robinson didn’t totally diss the Giants’ previous quarterbacks, he did suggest that Wilson is much better than they were, or at least a much better fit with the team.