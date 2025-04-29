Giants Spokesperson Fires Back at President Trump Over Saquon Barkley Claims

In the latest New York Giants off-the-field distraction, long-time team representative and current senior VP of communications Pat Hanlon took to social media to respond to President Donald Trump’s claims that he warned Big Blue not to let Saquon Barkley go in NFL free agency.

“With all due respect, stop yapping,” Hanlon wrote on X. “Be the leader we all want you to be. And my 401K wants you to be. I’m trying to retire!! @realDonaldTrump.”

Per Front Office Sports, Hanlon also denied Trump’s claims of a conversation, officially stating that “there were no conversations” between the President and members of the Giants’ staff about Barkley.

President Donald Trump’s Giants Claims Involving Eagles RB Saquon Barkley

In case you missed it, below were President Trump’s claims about Barkley and the Giants.

“I was with the Giants and the head coach and some people and I said, ‘Do anything you have to, but don’t lose Saquon.’” Trump said, as the Philadelphia Eagles visited the White House following their Super Bowl victory. Trump also referred to Barkley as “a handsome guy.”

“They lost Saquon. That was not good. I called that one,” Trump continued. “That was an easy one to call because he played damn well for the Giants, I can tell you that.”

Barkley also responded to public backlash of his own on April 28, after playing a round of golf with Trump.

“lol some people are really upset cause I played [golf] and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT,” Barkley posted on Monday. “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with [former President Barack] Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day 😂.”

Giants Spokesperson Pat Hanlon’s Donald Trump Response Drums up Negative Feedback on Social Media

Although Hanlon’s X post appears to be an attempt to clear the organization’s name and win the public back on their side, it had the opposite effect on many fans.

An easy way to see that is in the user engagement. Hanlon’s public response produced just over 200 likes as of 2 p.m. (EST) on April 29. Meanwhile, several negative comments were almost as popular as Hanlon’s post itself.

“Suggestion… Spend a lot more time worrying about building a winning franchise and a lot less worrying about what the president said although he is 💯 correct in his comments,” one fan replied (72 likes).

Another retort, with 80 likes, said: “How about worry about your [expletive] product you guys put on the field NY Giants are unwatchable.”

“In the case of Saquon [Barkley], your owners, GM, and his personnel failed the team and fans alike,” a third response with 107 likes voiced. “A BIG, FAT mistake letting Saquon go. The NYG used to be the class of the NFL. Today, the franchise is a clown car. And Saquon is a champion.”

And one final negative reaction (with 38 likes) wrote: “We wish you would retire. You’re like an OG burnout who has hated the job for the last decade but it’s all you know so you just stick around. Your treatment of Bobby [Skinner]. Says it all about you. Threatening podcasts over critical takes. Shameful!”

There were several other negative responses to Hanlon’s post, but few positive ones, a clear sign that a contingent of fans believe the Giants are focused on the wrong things. Hopefully, the generally positively reviewed 2025 draft class can help change the narrative surrounding NYG football.