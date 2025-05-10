Giants Make ‘Surprise’ Cut at Start of Rookie Minicamp: Report

The New York Giants immediately parted ways with a 2025 free agent signing before he ever touched the field, cutting veteran wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported this roster move on May 9, per a “source,” labeling it a “surprise” cut.

Earlier in the week on May 8, Duggan noted that at least two roster cuts would be coming before the start of rookie minicamp — which began on May 9.

“The Giants will have some cuts in the next 24 hours,” Duggan posted on Thursday. “I’ve confirmed 13 undrafted free agent signings (they arrive today for this weekend’s rookie minicamp). They only have 11 open roster spots, so something has to give. Could be more moves made after the weekend if they sign any tryouts.”

The first NYG departure came later that day, on May 8, with Humphrey now joining him as the second.

The 27-year-old wideout began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints in 2019, spending three years there from 2019 through 2021. Humphrey racked up 295 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in New Orleans.

From there, the 6-foot-4 pass-catcher signed with the New England Patriots for the 2022 campaign, but didn’t play much.

Perhaps Humphrey’s most impactful NFL seasons came with the Denver Broncos from 2023 through 2024. Over the two-year stretch, the wide receiver caught 44 passes for 455 receiving yards and 4 TDs.

He parlayed those campaigns into a contract with the Giants, although it didn’t last very long.

Will Giants Target Another Veteran WR After Rookie Minicamp?

Big Blue brought in several UDFA wide receivers after the draft, and even more will be at their rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis. In all likelihood, the Giants will see what they have in these rookies before making a move for another veteran wide receiver.

But that doesn’t mean Humphrey’s spot won’t eventually go to someone with experience.

Come Monday, we’ll have a better sense of which UDFAs are sticking around for Organized Team Activities, and which aren’t. A couple of previously signed UDFAs could also be replaced by tryouts, and a new veteran addition could certainly take the spot of the most underwhelming rookie.

After his release from the Jacksonville Jaguars, former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis was immediately connected to a potential reunion with Giants head coach Brian Daboll. That would be one possibility, although multiple big-name pass-catchers are still available as of May 9.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart Impressed on Day 1 of Rookie Minicamp

In other news, quarterback Jaxson Dart got off to a nice start on Friday, May 9.

According to Duggan and SNY reporter Connor Hughes, the first-round selection had about as good a day one as he could have. Below were some of their notes and observations.

“First day of Giants rookie minicamp is over,” Hughes recapped. “I thought Jaxson Dart looked as good as you can hope a rookie will look in this setting. Flashed the arm talent. Decisive with [the] ball. Mean anything? No. But it’s better than looking bad. He was 8 of 10 passing. Two incompletions were two drops. Two highlights on mid-range throws.”

Per Duggan, “Dart got 10 reps in 7-on-7. Looked sharp. [And had] plenty of zip on some passes in tight windows.”

During the practice, Hughes also relayed an “immediate impression” of Dart.

“Those passes [from] 0-10 yards have some oomph behind them,” he observed. “Lots of zip on a unique throwing motion. Ball flies out of his hand. Will be curious to see, on some other plays, how he manipulates the speed of these passes. Don’t always need the fastball. It’s certainly there, though.”