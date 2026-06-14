Giants Facing Super Bowl Pressure After Knicks Bring New York Latest Championship

For the first time since the New York Giants won the Super Bowl in 2011, New York City is a champion in one of the four major North American sports.

The New York Knicks brought home the Larry O’Brien trophy on Saturday night, completing a gentleman’s sweep over the San Antonio Spurs en route to their first championship since 1973.

The love and adoration the Knicks are receiving right now are unparalleled by any New York team in recent memory; even the Giants didn’t get this kind of reaction after their Super Bowl XLVI victory.

It’s likely due to the 53-year gap between championships for the Knickerbockers, but now, there’s no question the pressure is on the rest of New York’s sports teams to bring home more trophies.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Says ‘Pressure Is On’ After Knicks Win

In the wake of the New York Knicks‘ victory, New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux took to social media to share his thoughts and said the pressure is on his team to bring home another championship.

The Giants aren’t expected to compete for a Super Bowl in 2026; it’s their first year under head coach John Harbaugh, and they’re still a relatively young team compared to some of the other contenders in the NFL.

But did anyone really expect the Knicks to go on a magical run like they did this season?

Not like this, that’s for sure.

Maybe Big Blue can capture some of that pixie dust the Knicks used to make their way to the NBA Finals, and pull off another magical New York championship run.

John Harbaugh ‘Jealous’ of Knicks

Before the New York Knicks had even started their final series against the San Antonio Spurs, the Orange and Blue fever had taken the tri-state area by storm, and that included the New York Giants head coach.

Harbaugh wore a Knicks hat to one of his press conferences and talked about how he wants his team to emulate the success of New York’s favorite basketball team.

“It’s been exciting because obviously, you envision that you kind of get a little selfish. You want to see that for the Giants. That’s what you want to see,” Harbaugh told reporters.

“It would be something that we’re working for. We’d like to get there too. That would be our goal.”

Harbaugh was brought in with the goal of winning championships, and despite already being a champion himself, it will be an even bigger deal if he can bring a Lombardi trophy to New York.

Cam Skattebo in Attendance at Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Throughout the New York Knicks’ playoff run, New York Giants players were doing all they could to get to Madison Square Garden for a home game.

Even Saturday night in San Antonio, the stars were out. Running back Cam Skattebo was pictured with celebrity Knicks fans Tracy Morgan, John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, and Spike Lee.

The pivotal Game 5, which would of course go on to become the close-out game, was the place to be for any New York sports fan.

Big Blue now has the blueprint in front of them for what it takes for a New York sports team to go down in history in the Big Apple.