Giants Insider Delivers Cam Skattebo Injury Update Entering Mandatory Minicamp

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has faced a long recovery since the season-ending ankle injury he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

But it seems like he’s almost back in the swing of things.

NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton shared an update on the 2025 draft pick at Giants‘ mandatory minicamp, and Skattebo was actively participating in the open parts of practice to the media.

Stapleton noted he may even jump into a team practice or two in the coming days.

In the wake of all the other injuries New York has been suffering this summer, Giants fans should be elated to hear some good news about one of their most exciting players.

John Harbaugh on Cam Skattebo’s Recovery Process

At the conclusion of New York Giants practice, head coach John Harbaugh met with reporters and gave his own update on how he felt Skattebo’s recovery was going.

“I was happy, he was telling me today that they were (allowing him to do drills) and then the trainer told me too that he was gonna get some plays in group – plays in team, and I was like, ‘if that’s where you want him to be,'” Harbaugh said.

“So he’s worked super hard, super hard. I did mention maybe no back flips out here today, so he agreed.”

Harbaugh was referring to a viral moment that happened at Brian Burns’ charity softball game, when Skattebo hit a home run, then pulled out his signature backflip celebration before rounding home plate.

The video shared by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, which has amassed over 1 million views on X, clearly displays just how excited fans are to see how well his recovery is going.

After all, he wouldn’t be doing backflips if his ankle wasn’t feeling up to par.

But Harbaugh has a point. Maybe the 24-year-old should hold off on performing his celebratory move until he’s scoring touchdowns in September.

Cam Skattebo Primed For Monster Year

The New York Giants will be careful not to push Skattebo too hard, too early. He figures to be a key piece of their new-look offense under Harbaugh and Matt Nagy.

Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens were famous for their smash-mouth style of running the football, and the Giants should be no different.

Skattebo and backfield mate Tyrone Tracy figure to be the main benefactors of that new style of play.

After selecting the Arizona State product with the 105th pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants got an immediate return on their investment.

In eight games last season, Skattebo ran the ball 101 times for 410 yards, scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

He was even a threat through the air, catching 24 passes for 207 yards and hauling in two receiving touchdowns.

Skattebo was an effective Jaxson Dart outlet in their few games together. When targeting his running back, Dart had a 124.9 passer rating, proving just how electric a connection the two youngsters have with each other.

As long as the tantalizing second-year player is healthy, he should be set for a big season entering 2026.