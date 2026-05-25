Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux Trade Idea Lands Premier 2027 Draft Pick

When the New York Giants traded away Dexter Lawrence, the fanbase was fairly disappointed, and for good reason.

No one ever wants to see a homegrown talent, especially a former All-Pro, walk out the door.

But when looking at the Giants‘ future outlook as a whole, the deal did make sense, especially on the New York side of things.

Head coach John Harbaugh put it best: “For a bad team, why don’t we have more picks?” he reportedly said, via the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz.

Well, the Giants could still use more draft picks, considering the roster is still in need of more young talent, and the best trade chip still available is edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Trade Idea Too Good to Pass Up

In a trade idea proposed by Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, the New York Giants would ship Thibodeaux to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 second-round pick.

“With veteran Brian Burns, second-year pro Abdul Carter and now rookie Arvell Reese on the roster, there has been talk for some time that New York Giants edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux could be traded,” wrote Davenport.

“That may seem a steep price for a player who missed seven games and had a career-low 2.5 sacks last year, but Thibodeaux logged 11.5 sacks in 2023.”

It certainly is a steep price to pay for a player of Thibodeaux’s caliber, but that’s exactly why this deal would be too good for the Giants to pass up.

Not only would they be freeing up valuable developmental pass rush reps for 2025 No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter and this year’s first-round selection Arvell Reese, but the 2027 second-round draft pick would be practically gold.

For a team that was looking to pick up a third-round pick during the 2026 NFL Draft for Thibodeaux’s services, it would be incredibly hard to turn down that hypothetical offer from the 49ers.

Giants Would Be Fools to Turn Down a Premier 2027 Draft Pick

The 2027 draft class is expected to be one of the best in recent memory, and having an extra Day 2 selection no matter where it ends up would be incredibly valuable for the New York Giants.

“The 2027 NFL Draft is shaping up to be among the most loaded…in recent memory. There are multiple high-profile quarterbacks, game-changing receivers and two of the best junior edge rushers that college football’s seen in years,” wrote CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer.

Now, the Giants likely won’t be in need of a quarterback, unless Jaxson Dart falls apart in his sophomore season in the NFL, but it can be beneficial not to need a signal caller in the 2027 NFL Draft.

With all the other teams moving around the board in search of their future franchise quarterback, it will push other talent, like defenders, wide receivers, and offensive linemen, down the board.

New York, armed with an extra second-round pick, could use that as ammunition for a trade up to land a player of their choosing, like an extra pass catcher for Dart or a blue-chip cornerback prospect.

Either way, this trade would be hard to pass up for the Giants, and they would be fools to turn it down.