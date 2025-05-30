Giants Starter Warns Evan Neal About Guard Switch

Switching from right tackle to left guard is the latest attempt by the New York Giants to salvage the investment they made in 2022 NFL draft seventh-overall pick Evan Neal, but a veteran starter has warned his younger teammate shifting inside will be far from easy.

The words of caution come from right guard Greg Van Roten. He spoke with reporters at OTAs on Wednesday, May 28 and outlined why Neal is facing an uphill battle to make the transition to guard a success.

Van Roten, who started all 17 games last season, pointed out how “inside, things happen faster. The guys are bigger and there’s a lot of moving parts. So if a defense is static it’s easy to play guard, but they’re not static, they’re very dynamic, and that’s probably one of the challenges that goes kind of under the radar. How fast things can happen and how many things you need to be able to process in a short period of time.”

Doubling down on those words, Van Roten paraphrased the wisdom of a former Super Bowl-winning center for the Giants: “So whereas tackles, I think Shaun O’Hara said, you know, they’re kind of the right side or the left side of the highway, and they’re kind of worried about what’s going on over there. When you’re in the middle, there’s a lot more you kind of have to take in a short period of time and it’s not easy.”

Those are not insignificant concerns for Neal, who is trying to prove he can still bring his imposing physical frame to bear effectively at the pro level. The thinking is a move inside will suit him better and mask erratic footwork and sluggish move skills.

Unfortunately, 35-year-old Van Roten believes the more dynamic profile of the modern NFL’s interior defensive linemen renders this theory irrelevant.

Guard Switch Won’t Hide Core Weakness in Evan Neal’s Game

Neal hasn’t been able to cope with speed rushers on the outside since entering the NFL, but he may find it any easier dealing with bulkier defensive tackles. At least according to Van Roten, who told the press why “playing in a phone booth” doesn’t give him an edge.

Van Roten explained (h/t GiantsTV), “the ability that you see that these defensive linemen these days, they’re not these big fat slugs anymore. They’re very athletic, dynamic.”

Unfortunately for Neal and the Giants, a lot of those athletic and dynamic interior disruptors ply their trade in the NFC East. Dominant D-tackles like Philadelphia Eagles duo Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, as well as Pro Bowl nose guard Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders, along with Dallas Cowboys 3-technique Osa Odighizuwa.

Each of these inside forces have given the Giants problems in recent years. Neal may not provide the solutions, even if he transitions well enough to work his way into the starting lineup along the interior.

Giants Have Alternatives to Evan Neal Experiment

It’s a good thing the Giants aren’t counting on Neal’s switch to guard for a core part of how their offensive line will look this season. He’s working at left guard during OTAs, but veteran Jon Runyan Jr. should still have a lock on the starting spot.

Van Roten can continue working the right side, but the Giants have some sneaky depth in the form of a pair of unheralded youngsters. Last year’s undrafted find, former North Dakota State stud Jake Kubas can play his way into more action, while the Giants got a potential steal in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

Neal will still get his chance thanks to his own experience spending some time at guard for Alabama. Yet, the 24-year-old would be wise to heed Van Roten’s words and take as much advice as he can about tucking inside at this level.