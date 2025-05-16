Giants Bring in Son of AFC Powerhouse GM: Report

The New York Giants made staff changes on Thursday, May 15. ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan relayed them on X.

“Some changes with the Giants,” he reported. “Offensive assistant Angela Baker left the organization to pursue other opportunities. She had been with the team since 2022.”

“[The] Giants [also] hired Tyson Beane as a scouting assistant,” Raanan went on. “He is the son of [Buffalo] Bills GM Brandon Beane.”

This, of course, makes a lot of sense. If Beane is hoping to get his son some on-the-job experience inside an NFL franchise, who better to learn from than NYG general manager Joe Schoen? His former understudy in Buffalo.

Let’s say Tyson Beane would prefer to blaze his own trail away from his father, the Giants would seemingly be the next best thing in terms of organizational likeness.

Joe Schoen Still Hopes to Emulate Brandon Beane’s Bills With Giants

Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were hired by president and CEO John Mara, in large part, due to their success in Buffalo.

It wasn’t just Daboll’s work with superstar quarterback Josh Allen that gave Mara confidence. It was the plan Schoen laid out of building through the draft — the same blueprint Beane has mastered with the Bills.

Certain teams around the NFL have figured out sustained success in recent years. And Buffalo is one of them.

Sure, having a top 10 quarterback helps, but Beane and his coaching staff did find and develop Allen. They’ve also built around him, turning the Bills into a perennial playoff team that is the new class of the AFC East.

Organizations like the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the division rival Philadelphia Eagles have managed a similar level of consistency most seasons.

That’s what the Giants are striving to become under Schoen and Daboll. Realistically, that’s what every NFL team is hoping to build.

Unfortunately for Schoen and Daboll, their Giants tenure is already on strike two. Early failures in the draft have slowed this franchise in flipping the script under the current GM/HC combo, but recent returns have shown more promise.

In order to keep their regime afloat, the Giants must at least remain competitive in 2025 while also displaying that rookie QB Jaxson Dart could be the answer long-term. If Daboll can do that utilizing Schoen’s roster, perhaps the Buffalo dream will remain alive for just a little bit longer.

More on Angela Baker’s Tenure With Giants

According to her Giants bio, Baker served as an “offensive quality control coach” in 2024.

She began her NFL coaching career with the Cleveland Browns in 2020 after time spent as a wide receiver in the Independent Women’s Football League. Baker was a seven-time Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) All-American of the Pittsburgh Passion.

Per the website, “in her role [in 2024] as a quality control coach, Baker [had] regular and direct contact with the head coach Brian Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney.”

Her exact responsibilities were not listed, although in Cleveland, Baker spent a lot of her time working with the quarterback room and former starter Baker Mayfield, “analyzing film, studying the playbook and identifying weaknesses of the team’s quarterback play.”