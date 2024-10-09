Giants’ Brian Daboll Provides Week 6 Update on Malik Nabers & Devin Singletary

The New York Giants were victorious over the Seattle Seahawks without two integral offensive pieces in Week 5 — wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Devin Singletary. On October 9, Giants head coach Brian Daboll provided encouraging injury updates on both.

Nabers is “doing better” in Week 6, per Daboll, but he is also still in concussion protocol at this time. The NYG head coach added that the rising star will “do some stuff off to the side outside with the training staff” on Wednesday, labeling his injury status as “day-to-day.”

Later, Daboll clarified: “We’re going to get [Nabers] out here on the grass today [on October 9]. So, he didn’t do that last week. He’s feeling better, but again, we take [concussions] very seriously.”

As is required by the league, Daboll confirmed that Nabers will have to clear every step of the NFL’s concussion protocol before returning to action. “We’ll see how he does after he does some activity out there on the grass today,” the coach concluded.

Similarly, Singletary is “trending in the right direction” according to Daboll. ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan noted that the veteran running back “was participating in practice Wednesday,” which is a good sign.

Singletary is attempting to battle his way back from a groin injury that sidelined him in Week 5.

If either he or Nabers cannot go against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football, expect rookie RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. and veteran WR Darius Slayton to spell the pair as they did in Seattle.

Giants Lose Kayvon Thibodeaux to Wrist Injury, Pass Rusher Labeled ‘Week-to-Week’ Ahead of Bengals Clash

There was also a negative injury note from Daboll on October 9. Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux underwent surgery on his wrist following Week 5. He is now “week-to-week,” per Daboll, which makes him unlikely to suit up against the Bengals this weekend.

“He was,” Daboll confirmed after being asked if Thibodeaux was able to play through the wrist injury in Seattle. “We got him looked at [after the game]. Again, week-to-week.”

The Giants head coach was not willing to give any sort of timeline when it came to Thibodeaux. He simply relayed that he is “encouraged” with what he’s heard from medical personnel so far.

If Thibodeaux misses time, expect fourth-year outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari to be elevated into the starting lineup. Big Blue also has OLB Boogie Basham on the active roster, as well as OLBs Tomon Fox and Benton Whitley signed to the practice squad for depth.

The latter re-signed to the practice squad on October 8 after being waived from the 53 to make room for linebacker/special teamer Matthew Adams ahead of Week 5.

Will Tyrone Tracy Begin to Push Devin Singletary for Giants’ RB1 Reps?

Once healthy, Nabers will reclaim his role as the WR1 of this offense, but that’s less clear when it comes to Singletary.

Tracy ran the ball efficiently against the Seahawks, racking up an impressive 7.2 yards per carry. He’s also a 24-year-old draft pick that the Giants could look to develop more and more as time goes on.

That’s not to say Singletary will be benched, but perhaps this partnership turns into more of a 60/40 split once both are healthy.

Singletary was a huge part of the offense before his injury, but his yardage totals were helped along by the fact that he was getting a ton of opportunities. At just 3.9 yards per carry, the veteran has been less productive than Tracy in 2024.

He’s also fumbled the ball twice — although both the rookie and second-year ball carrier Eric Gray have both committed turnovers of their own (one fumble for Tracy, two for Gray).