Giants WR in Concussion Protocol, 2 Vets out for Extended Periods: Report

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll followed up the Week 1 loss with several injury updates on September 9, per New York Post beat reporter Paul Schwartz.

“Giants updates: Brian Daboll says CB Nick McCloud (knee) is ‘more day to day’ but it could be week to week. WR Darius Slayton is in concussion protocol. KR Gunner Olszewski (groin) will be out ‘for weeks.’ And special teamer Carter Coughlin (pectoral) is out ‘months,’” Schwartz relayed on X.

Others confirmed his reporting, including The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. And New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard added that “the Giants are holding a workout as we speak to address their punt returner vacancy.”

Remember, Olszewski’s top competition for the lead returner role during training camp was Isaiah McKenzie, but the offseason acquisition also suffered an injury that resulted in a season-ending IR designation and an eventual settlement.

Giants’ Jalin Hyatt Could Be Featured More in Week 2 With Darius Slayton Working Through Concussion Protocol

A notable snap share from Week 1 involved Slayton and second-year wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Per Duggan, the veteran was given 51 offensive snaps against the Minnesota Vikings, or 71% of the Giants’ plays across from rookie Malik Nabers — who was on the field for all 71 offensive snaps. By comparison, Hyatt was only out there for 23% of their plays (16 snaps).

“I can’t get worked up about Jalin Hyatt’s limited reps,” Duggan reacted in the same post. “He was given every opportunity to win the WR2 job. Darius Slayton had a better camp and is a more reliable player right now. Hyatt didn’t help his cause with a bad drop on his only target.”

During Monday’s press conference with Daboll, the head coach’s explanation for Hyatt’s usage was that he’s currently the third or fourth wideout on the depth chart (via Duggan). The reporter also noted that he “saw Hyatt leaving the locker room with his eye black still on his face after the game, so clearly got out of there in a hurry.”

Having said all of that, Slayton is now injured. And clearing the concussion protocol can typically take anywhere from a couple of days to weeks, depending on the severity, so we’ll have to wait and see if he’s in danger of missing Week 2.

It goes without saying that Hyatt will likely see a huge uptick in playing time if Slayton misses Big Blue’s second outing versus the division rival Washington Commanders. He and Slayton play a very similar role, so it’d make sense to keep Wan’Dale Robinson in the slot and promote Hyatt to WR2 if the Giants are forced to play without their longest tenured pass-catcher on September 15.

Giants CB Nick McCloud ‘Picked on’ by Vikings Before Injury

McCloud earned the Week 1 start across from Deonte Banks at cornerback over Cor’Dale Flott and Adoree’ Jackson — although the latter is still ramping back up after spending most of the offseason as a free agent. Unfortunately, the big opportunity didn’t go very well.

“Nick McCloud started at CB2, but was replaced on third downs by Adoree’ Jackson,” Duggan recapped on September 9. “[Vikings QB Sam] Darnold picked on McCloud with Jordan Addison on consecutive plays during the 99-yard TD drive. McCloud left in the third quarter with a knee injury.”

Duggan also pointed out that Jackson (35% of snaps) was on “an obvious pitch count” in Week 1.

“He had a role in the dime package on third downs early [and] then replaced McCloud for a series after the 99-yard TD drive,” the reporter said. “Jackson was called for a terrible pass interference penalty that gave the Vikings 36 yards on a third-and-8 incompletion. His tackle attempt on a 19-yard run by [Aaron] Jones left something to be desired.”

Given his injury and his play, it feels unlikely that McCloud starts again in Week 2. That could mean a promotion for either Jackson or Flott in his place with rookie Dru Phillips chipping in more at nickel.