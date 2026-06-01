Giants Boosted by ‘Promising’ Cam Skattebo Update

He’s expected to be the engine of the smash-mouth offense the New York Giants will run during the 2026 NFL season, as well as being their emotional catalyst, so Big Blue should welcome the latest “promising” injury update about running back Cam Skattebo.

The latter’s recovery from the dislocated ankle that cut his exciting rookie campaign short appears well on schedule. At least based on Skattebo’s involvement in the Celebrity Softball Game arranged by his Giants teammate, Pro Bowl edge-rusher Brian Burns.

Skattebo hit a home run at the event on Saturday, May 30 and celebrated with a backflip, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, who noted it’s “Safe to say he’s feeling fine.” The same sentiment was expressed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who called Skattebo’s active participation “promising.”

Rapoport’s colleague Mike Garafolo also thought this was “Certainly a great sign for Cam Skattebo and the #Giants here. Stuck the landing.” Meanwhile, Dan Duggan of The Athletic saw Skattebo’s daring celebration and concluded, “I like his chances to be ready for camp…”

Having their potential bell-cow back full go for the start of training camp in mid- to late-July would be a huge boost for the Giants. Especially given the lofty expectations for Skattebo in the run-heavy offense traditionally favored by new head coach John Harbaugh.

Expectations Skattebo is setting even higher for his second season in the pros.

Cam Skattebo Trending in the Right Direction

Skattebo’s progress is picking up speed and gaining momentum, based on his increasing number of public appearances. Those include Skattebo being suited up at OTAs recently and in conversation with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

While Nagy will be in charge of the overall schemes and playbook, his senior offensive assistant Greg Roman is likely to be happier to see Skattebo trending in the right direction.

Roman once served as Harbaugh’s OC with the Baltimore Ravens, and he’s expected to coordinate the run game for the Giants. That’s good news for Skattebo, because Roman has long stayed faithful to a power-based ground attack designed to let a big, bruising runner bludgeon defenses.

Skattebo is perfect for the system as a 5-foot-11, 215-pounder never shy about running between the tackles and seeking contact. Those qualities have already endeared Skattebo to a pair of key new additions, both crucial to the Harbaugh and Roman offense.

Giants Rebuilt for Power Running Game

The Harbaugh blueprint is already obvious on the Giants’ offense. It was clear from the moment the coach reunited with several former Ravens, but most notably, 300-pound All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard.

He’s perhaps the most punishing lead blocker in the NFL, and Ricard is relishing the chance to lead the way for Skattebo. Ricard’s sentiment is shared 2026 NFL draft 10th-overall pick, Francis ‘Sisi’ Mauigoa, a 335-pound offensive lineman expected to start at guard and already eager to be Skattebo’s convoy.

The makeup of this new-look Giants offense is great for Skattebo, as well as another back on the depth chart. One whose greater versatility is perhaps underappreciated.

Harbaugh is sure to appreciate both of his talent runners, but he’ll be eager to have Skattebo at 100 percent to help set the tone for the more physical Giants team he’s building.