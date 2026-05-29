Giants Most Underappreciated Player Could Outshine Cam Skattebo

The New York Giants appear to be a team built to run the football under new head coach John Harbaugh.

Every offensive addition or retention they made this offseason, outside of their wide receiver signings, seems intended to give themselves an edge up front.

They re-signed right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and used the 10th overall pick on Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, stabilizing the right side of their offensive line.

Despite already having a solid tight end in Theo Johnson, they went out and got former Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely in free agency. Both players should be able to get out and move defenders in the run game.

The Giants’ running backs are set up to flourish in 2026, led by Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr., but could one outshine the other?

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Named Giants’ Most Underappreciated Player

According to NFL.com’s Tom Blair, the New York Giants’ most underappreciated player is Tracy, the third-year running back out of Purdue.

“I get why folks went gaga for Cam Skattebo…His zeal was irresistible — until he went down with a dislocated ankle in October. Meanwhile, Tracy churned out another 1,000 yards from scrimmage, becoming the first Giants player since Saquon Barkley to hit that mark in back-to-back seasons, and just the fifth to do it since 2010,” wrote Blair.

“No matter what happens, there figures to be plenty of work for Tracy, who made nearly as much magic catching passes from Dart as Skattebo did. So, maybe you won’t find Tracy on WWE, but he did end his engagement trip early to see John Harbaugh’s first press conference as Giants head coach, which is kind of extreme in its own way.”

It’s no secret that Tracy has been the Giants’ most consistent running back since they selected him with the 166th pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

In 32 games with New York, Tracy has run the ball 368 times for 1,579 yards and seven touchdowns, for an average of 4.3 yards per carry.

Tracy certainly has talent and is expected to have a role in the Giants’ offense in 2026, but how likely is it that he can outshine Skattebo?

Cam Skattebo’s Highly-Anticipated Return

Tracy has been a good player for the New York Giants, but will he really be able to outshine Skattebo in 2026?

His rookie season was incredibly productive and showed off just how explosive he can be when healthy.

Before his Week 8 season-ending injury, the Arizona State product had recorded 617 scrimmage yards on 125 touches, scoring seven total touchdowns.

It’s no secret that he has chemistry with second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart as well.

The two draft classmates have been seen together at multiple events in the offseason, and were an exciting young duo when on the field together.

Dart had a 124.9 passer rating when targeting Skattebo through the air.

Regardless of who will play better, the Giants have themselves a solid two-headed backfield with Tracy and Skattebo.

No matter which one is on the field, New York will surely be looking to establish an identity of smash-mouth football.