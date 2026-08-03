Giants Insider Names Former First-Round Pick as Potential Late Summer Addition

On the surface, it doesn’t feel like the New York Giants are a team that should be interested in adding more mouths to feed at the running back position.

They’ve got second-year running back Cam Skattebo raring to return from injury, who was electric throughout the first eight games of his rookie season before fracturing his ankle.

Tyrone Tracy has been a strong change-of-pace option as well, and that’s not even to mention veteran Devin Singletary, who returned to the team this offseason in surprising fashion.

However, it still seems like reports around the team suggest they’ll look to add at least another body to the room at some point before the season begins, and The Athletic’s Dan Duggan believes there’s one name that makes the most sense.

Dan Duggan Believes the Giants Could Target Najee Harris

When examining the New York Giants roster ahead of the start of training camp, Duggan highlighted the running back position as an area where Big Blue may look to make another addition.

After all, they’ve been linked to some high-profile names dating back to the start of the offseason, such as Kenneth Walker in free agency and Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“This is a sneaky position to watch for an addition before the opener. Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy are fine, but we know the Giants were open to upgrading to a premier back (Jeremiyah Love),” Duggan wrote in a post on X.

“There aren’t any of those available now, but I could see a vet signing (Najee Harris once healthy?) or a trade.”

Harris is an interesting name, considering his high pedigree as a former first-round draft pick, but he carries with him a shaky recent resume.

The former Alabama standout spent the start of the 2025 season with the other Harbaugh head coach, Jim, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Just three games into his Chargers tenure, though, Harris tore his Achilles and missed the remainder of the season.

As a 4,373-yard career rusher, Harris has proven to be an NFL-caliber running back. But coming off a serious injury? There is a question if he could return to form.

The Giants may pose as a suitable spot for him, though, as he wouldn’t have to worry about getting the bulk of the workload.

Najee Harris’ Potential Fit With the Giants

While the New York Giants running back room may seem too crowded for a Harris addition, it’s the exact type of situation the former Pittsburgh Steelers star could use to ease himself back into NFL action.

While Skattebo and Tracy get the most action on an every-down basis, Harris can be used in goal-to-go situations, where he was best utilized in Pittsburgh, and why the Los Angeles Chargers brought him in in the first place.

He doesn’t have to start playing until he’s 100% healthy, and even once he is, he can serve as a valuable insurance policy in case one of the Giants’ other top two running backs gets hurt.

No signing seems to be happening anytime soon, but it’s certainly a situation to keep an eye on.